Infinix Concept Phone 2021: 160 Watt charging, Periscopic camera, 3D curved display, and everything else

Infinix Mobile, a Chinese-owned Hong Kong-based smartphone business, was formed in 2013 as a supplementary of Transsion Holdings, a Chinese smartphone maker. Infinix is renowned for producing low-cost smartphones, but the company’s announcement of a prototype smartphone with 160W fast charging caught most people off guard.

Charging in 1oo% just in 10 min Proof

Infinix has now arrived on the market with its Concept Phone 2021, with a unique specification one has never seen before. It has a big camera system and displays a unique back and front body design. The phone comes with better and higher level of security and improved temperature control features which include 160W fast charging advancement technology and is embedded with wireless charging of 50W.

The Ultra Flash Charging technology, according to sources, is supported by an 8C battery, that has an 18% shorter lifespan than a 6C battery, as verified by Infinix. These “C-rate” numbers tend to confirm how rapidly a lithium polymer battery might have been charged or drained.

The 4,000 mAh battery in the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 can charge 11 percent in one minute, 58 percent in five minutes, and 100 percent in ten minutes.

In a statement, the firm noted,“The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 intelligently monitors the temperature while charging and adjusts the charging power to keep the smartphone under 40 C/104 F using 20 temperature sensors and advanced management algorithms. Infinix also partnered with the world’s best battery manufacturers to produce a new 8C battery cell that decreases internal resistance by more than 18% when compared to previous models”

Specifications of Infinix Concept Phone 2021

One of the most prominent aspects of the Concept Phone is its ultra-fast charging mechanism. The company employed UFC technology, the Innovative Super Charge Pump, 60 security protection measures, and an 8C battery cell to achieve 160W quick charging and 50W wireless charging. The company says that owing to revolutionary battery technology, the 4000mAh battery can be fully charged in 10 minutes.

Among other features, the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 3D glass covering. The phone is equipped with a 64-bit octa-core processor with two performance core ARM Cortex-A76 CPUs and six power-efficient core ARM Cortex-A55 CPUs clocked at 2.05GHz and 2GHz, respectively, as well as 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone has Android 11 loaded. The Infinix Concept Phone 2021’s AI-powered triple-lens module has a 64MP primary lens, a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens with 60x digital zoom. For selfies, there’s a 32-megapixel camera on the front.

Also Read- All My Children veteran Ray MacDonnell has died