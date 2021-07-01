Brent Faiyaz Collab with Drake and The Neptunes in his New Single ‘Wasting Time’

Brent Faiyaz is a singer, songwriter, and producer who specializes in current music. He has been known as an artist for his solo performance since the mid of 2010 and his performance on GoldLink’s multi-platinum. He gained more popularity with “Crew” which turned out to be the biggest commercial breakdown for him. Since then, his albums, Fuck The World and Sonder Son, became very popular and the audience loved his song that it came in Top 20.

A world-famous rapper from Canada named Drake Graham is also a composer, producer, and entrepreneur. Drake became popular after he appeared in The TV series Degrassi: The Next generation. He has released many albums which eventually took the heart of the audience. His first mixtape “Room for Improvement” was released in 2006 and “Comeback Season” along with “So Far Gone” became very popular.

New Release “Wasting Time”

With Neptune’s production, Brent Faiyaz and Drake are now coming with a new track called “Wasting Time” that will amaze the audience.

Faiyaz released his new album Fuck the World last year, and he collaborated with Tyler, the Creator on a new song called “Gravity” early this year. Drake released three new songs, including “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” on the Scary Hours 2 EP earlier this year, and he also collaborated on a new single with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne.

Brent’s recent song, “Show U Off,” was published in March in honor of Women’s History Month, and was followed by “Wasting Time” in April. Over a breezy Neptunes beat, the two serenade the ladies. “If you’re going to waste your time, squander it with me,” Brent sings. Drake’s most ardent fans will be startled by his latest collaboration.

Here is the video song of ‘Wasting Time’

Even his most devoted admirers were taken aback by his recent collaboration with Drake, which was not announced in advance. In addition, the song was published on streaming services, despite the fact that singles aren’t distributed on streaming platforms except for New Music Fridays. The music is already accessible in several countries and will be released globally by midnight.

When it comes to the single, which was produced by The Neptunes, our very own Champagne Papi (Drake) makes the most of the laid-back vibes by dropping an old-school verse to match.

