Kim Kardashian plans to reboot her KKW Beauty business with new branding

A tremendous American media personality, influencer, supermodel, entrepreneur, producer, as well as actress born on October 21, 1980, named Kim Kardashian(Kimberly Noel Kardashian West).

The KKW Beauty site will shut on August 1st, although “we won’t be gone for too long,” according to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians actress and businesswoman. Fans of the 40-year-old actress have been urged to say their goodbyes to her cosmetics business, which she launched in 2017, as she plans to reboot it as a “completely new brand” in the upcoming months.

she said in a message posted to her social media sites, “To our loyal customers, It all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body, and many incredible collections over the past four years”.”On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look.”

On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the https://t.co/FsvhIerHFs site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 6, 2021

Coty Overpaid

In the year 2017, KKW Beauty debuted. Coty purchased a 20% share in KKW Beauty for $200 million in June 2020, valuing the company at $1 billion. While Forbes said Coty overpaid, in April it valued her remaining share at about $500 million (£362 million). In the meanwhile, Kardashian’s shapewear line Skims is gaining popularity after being named the official underwear designer for Team USA’s female Olympic competitors. The reality TV personality announced the agreement on social media, saying the company will develop “undergarments, pajamas, and loungewear” for athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

Despite rumors that perhaps the modification is due to Kim removing the West from her name following her separation from Kanye West, the dad of her 4 kids, earlier this year, sources tell that this is not the case and she has no intentions to change her nickname at this time.

At last, she also said, “Thank you so much for being on this incredible journey with me, and I promise we won’t be gone for too long”.

