WINK (WIN) Coin Price Prediction 2021 – Buy Wink coin or not?

Wink coin was earlier known as TRONbet. It is a gaming platform based on blockchain and mainly built on the TRON network. The main use of the WIN coin, which is its token is the transactions within the platform.

Wink platform is also known for its transparency and credibility of contracts. Also, one of the main reasons for the rise in the coin can be that the company itself promised that staking Wink and other related coins used in TRON network transactions can deliver sizable profits to holders.

Cryptocurrency: Wink Token: WIN Market Capitalisation: $405 million Circulating supply: 303 billion Total Supply: 994 billion All-time high: $0.0029 (05 April 2021) All-time low: $0.00004 (13 March 2020)

Wink crypto price prediction 2021, 2025, 2030

Lately, Wink has been quite bearish. Within the past, time Wink has faced some of its lowest values and after that, it also had its bounce off but that also broke around a week ago.

It shows that how it is unable to maintain its uptrend can continue to fall even down. Since the slip from its highs, Wink has never been able to cross its All-time high.

Recently, it was observed that wink’s website was down for some time. Which lead to hundreds of people started tweeting that they are unable to access their accounts. Many of the users suspicioned that the website has suffered a cyber attack. Due to which many of the users started to liquidate their holdings.

As of 5 May 2021, the website is accessible again and it is speculated that users still holding the coins could lose them for good, making way for another sell-off.

Wink Coin Past Performance

Wink coin price prediction

Being a volatile token the future of WIN is unpredictable.

But there are many factors that indicate in the future Wink could be a great purchase. Recently, Wink reached a market cap of $1 billion. This indicates that traders have interest and confidence in the blockchain-based online gaming project.

Even Elon Musk tweeted, “Next WIN to the moon”.Which was also expected to be connected to the WIN coin.

But, this news was never confirmed that he posted anything like this. So it’s a possibility that this news could be fake. And this could be someone trying to pump Wink coin on the name of Elon Musk.

However, it is also true that if the company continuously failed to fix its website and based on mounting concerns from users there is a decent possibility that the whole project collapses and the coin falls to zero.

FAQ’S

Will Wink (WIN) price go up in the future?

As per Wink’s current market scenario, it seems unlikely that the prices of WIN can go up in the future. Despite this many wink users, traders, and Crypto experts have shown interest in WIN. Considering both of the aspects it is quite difficult to predict the future of the Wink coin.

Is Wink a good investment?

In general entire, cryptocurrency is a risky thing but projects such as Wink are even riskier. But various Crypto experts such as WalletInvestor, Cryptoground, and Digitalcoin share conservatively bullish views on the Wink price prediction. They have confidence that Wink coin will definitely perform well in the future.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile and risky investment. A person should only invest money in crypto when they can afford to lose it. And there are many other cryptocurrencies one may invest in such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) or others in the DeFi space, which are worth giving a shot.

