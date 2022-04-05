BIGBANG to make much awaited Return with “Still Life” and again be K-pop Legends

BigBang are currently referred as the former K-pop legends. But to prove wrong they are finally set to drop their much anticipated MV for the track “Still Life.”

Just on yesterday, the group announced their track by starting a countdown on YG Entertainment’s official website.

On April 5th at midnight Korean Standard Time, Big Bang finally unveiled the music video “Still Life,” for which their fans were keenly waiting. Still Life is one Big Bangs soft rock genre track in which they are singing the “Spring Summer Fall Winter,” of their life. In the music video, the main concept is that each member of the group represents different seasons, and the song has a sentimental feeling to it.

K-pop legends BIGBANG made their unexpected and highly awaited comeback on Tuesday, April 5, with the release of their new single “Still Life.”

No only the concept of season, “Still Life” is a song which sees the four members of BIGBANG remembering and reciting about their youth, recalling the struggles they went through to achieve what they have now, and share their hopes and possibilities for the future.

The music video, which loved by each and every BIGBANG fan was released at midnight, and has successfully gathered a lot of viewership as it has reached over 8 million views within the first nine hours of its premiere.

“Still Life” BIGBANG’s first group release since their last digital single “Flower Road” which was released on March 2018. After that, Seungri who was crucial member of the group has left the group and retired from show business, while the rest of the members, i.e. G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung have all finished their mandatory military service.

YG Entertainment first hinted then later they confirmed the news regarding BIGBANG’s comeback plans in February itself, alongside this announcement they also gave an information to the fans of BIGBANG that the member T.O.P has left their agency which was a big shock for their fans.

On its start originally being a five-member group, BIGBANG made their debut song in August 2006. The group is known for some of their massive hit songs like “BANG BANG BANG,” “Fantastic Baby,” and “Loser.” Their last album was, “MADE”, which was released in 2016.

Also Read: Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson to star in ‘Project Artemis’ on Apple