Olympic Javelin Throw Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra, inspiration Jan Zelezny, Net worth, and Lifestyle

Indian athletic sensation Neeraj Chopra has been nominated for the prestigious Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award. This article is to inform everybody about his height, age, world records, net worth, Olympic career in Javelin throw, army post, salary, marriage, family, education, inspiration in his biography below.

Ever since neeraj’s historic performance at Tokyo Olympics 2020, India’s Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has received many awards and honours. After the enormous love recieved by him he has now been nominated for the prestigious Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award.

Neeraj Chopra personal details

Neeraj Chopra has celebrated his 24th birthday this year. The Tokyo Olympics Gold Medalist from India made his entire country proud and after this congratulation wishes showered him from all around the world and the country whether it’s a common citizen or celebrities Neeraj’s name was on everyone’s mouth.

Neeraj Chopra shocked the world by winning Gold medal on his first attempt at the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020 and won the hearts of a billion Indians. He has been the first athlete to win a Gold at the highest category of World Championships, the Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra: Age, Height, Family & Education

Born on 24th December 1997 Neeraj Chopra is 24 years old as of now and was born in Khandra Village of Panipat, Haryana.

He basically has an agriculture-based family background his family has its basic income from that only.

He has graduated from Dayanand Anglo Vedic College in Chandigarh. And currently he is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts from Lovely Professional University, LPU in Jalandhar, Punjab.

His body parameters are as follows: His height is 178 m which makes him 5 feet 11 inches tall with an estimated weight of 86 kilograms.

He contests in the category of track and field and is currently ranked 4 in the world.

Neeraj Chopra: Professional career and Inspiration

Neeraj was always teased for obesity as a child after which his father enrolled him in a gym at Madlauda and later at Panipat.

The javelin thrower Jaiveer Choudhary recognised his talent while he used to visit the Panipat Sports Authority. He was Neeraj’s first coach as well.

After that Neeraj was enrolled in Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Panchkula where he was trained by Naseem Ahmad. He learnt the long run and javelin throw under him. He achieved the throw range of 55 metres but when he went to compete at Lucknow’s 2012 junior championship, he made a record throw of 68.40 metres.

At the senior national match, he achieved the throw of 70 metres and at the junior category, he threw a record 81.04 metres.

He then received a call from NIS Patiala where he went to train for the future.

Neeraj’s first medal was a silver at the Youth Olympics Qualification in Bangkok in 2014.

At the South Asian Games, Chopra threw a record 87.3 metres to win gold.

In many interviews Neeraj Chopra has accepted that he was highly inspired by his idol Jon Zelezny the Czechoslovakian Javelin legend and the current world record holder with a record throw of 98.48 meters.

Neeraj Chopra’s List of Gold Medals Won

2016: World U20 Championship at Poland- Gold with 86.48 m throw

2018: Sotteville Athletics Meet at France- Gold with 85.17m

2018: Savo Games at Finland- Gold with 85.6 m throw

2018: Commonwealth Games at Australia- Gold with 86.47 m throw

2018: Asian Games at Jakarta- Gold with 88.06 m throw

2021: Summer Olympics at Tokyo- Gold with 87.58 m throw

Neeraj Chopra: Awards

He has won the Arjuna Award in 2018 and Vishisht Seva Medal at the Republic Day honours 2020. Neeraj is the only second Indian individual gold medallist after Abhinav Bindra, and the only one to win a track-and-field Olympic gold medal.