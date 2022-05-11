LEGO confirms 1508 piece Transformers 10302 Optimus Prime set for June 2022

Finally the LEGO Group has confirmed that the rumoured news about the Optimus Prime set is true, teasing a June launch for the Transformers build after which the legoheads really excited.

Some Initial news regarding the LEGO set based on Optimus Prime arrived all the way back in February, but at that time those reports seemed really difficult to believe: after all, it this rumoured news meant that the LEGO Group is going for a partnership with Hasbro, which is one of its biggest rivals in the mainstream toy industry. It looks like they were spot on, however, as the LEGO Group has now confirmed via its social media accounts that the set does indeed exist.

There are no visuals of the final product yet at this stage, but the as per the latest report the model will be totally based on the G1 version of Optimus Prime, retail for €169.99 for 1,508 pieces, stand 35cm tall, and – yes – will be able to transform from robot to truck (and back) with no disassembly required, which is surely a baseline for any LEGO Transformers set.

Optimus Prime is said to be numbered 10302, indicating it will fall under the main LEGO for Adults theme – which also encompasses the Modular Buildings Collection, Botanical Collection and one-off sets like 10300 Back to the Future Time Machine – and should therefore carry an 18+ tag. The LEGO Group’s tease confirms it will arrive in June 2022, so a full reveal is likely right around the corner.

The Transformers Optimus Prime LEGO 10302 Set is all set and as per current information it is anticipated to be made available to order via the LEGO Shop at 9pm PST / 12am EST on May 31st / June 1st. It may get an early, exclusive VIP window for pre-order, though this VIP window news is not yet confirmed but as per past launches their should be something like this. Again, check back in for further details once LEGO fully reveals their plans.

