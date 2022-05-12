Blacklist Season 8 as the finale ends with a twist: Farewell To Megan Boone

Born on 1983, April 29 Megan Boone is a well-known and famous American Actress. Starring in movies like My Bloody Valentine and Step Up Revolution and also appearing in an episode of Blue Bloods she is now fondly remembered as FBI agent and profiler Elizabeth Keen for her fantastic and eye captivating role in the NBC television series “The Blacklist”.

Important Update: Blacklist Season 9 was Released on October 21, 2021, meanwhile Season 10 of Blacklist is expected to be on September 23, 2023.

Megan Boone gave a surprise to her crew members and her cast of The Blacklist series by announcing her departure from the series. She played the female role opposite James Spader on the long-running NBC sitcom and is now all set to leave the series after the eight seasons. It is believed that in the forthcoming finale of the season 8 series, she will make her farewell appearance as a series regular. On Wednesday night, Elizabeth Keen’s name was struck off The Blacklist – and it looked to be executed in permanent marker. The NBC drama killed out Megan Boone’s character by murdering her with a gunshot to the chest just over a week afterword of her impending departure from the show emerged.

Megan Boone bids ‘Good-bye’ from The Blacklist series

Megan Boone Instagram post on Wednesday night, as her final episode of The Blacklist, began showing on the East Coast, for an emotional post commemorating the end of her eight-year stint on the NBC drama series. Megan Boone is ready to say goodbye to her role as Liz Keen on NBC’s The Blacklist after eight seasons. Boone expressed her appreciation to her fans and coworkers for their support in a touching Instagram message on Wednesday, as her final Blacklist episode aired.

“These eight years of portraying Liz Keen have helped me to better define the world as well as myself, just as she set out to accomplish. Liz sought indestructible familial connections and collided with tremendous forces to uncover the lines between a cruel, callous society and her.”

Boone went on to thank her cast and staff, as well as the show’s numerous guest stars. “Wow, what a list. What a dream. Thank you very much,” he said.

Why did Boone leave Blacklist?

The actress has departed the program to embark on other projects, and she informed the producers of her departure well before the show was renewed for Season 9, allowing the writers time to script a farewell for her character. Her next endeavor is yet to be announced. However, earlier this year, the actor featured in her first non-Blacklist role since 2018, in an episode of Amazon’s The Underground.

