Fortnite introduces Youtuber Ali-A’s Icon skin, Checkout Release date & Everything you should know

One of the most controversial Fortnite content creator of our time, Ali-A, is finally getting his own Icon Series skin, after various misleading thumbnails floating around the internet world this news is finally been confirmed.

Ali-A is originally an English content creator who has been associated with Fortnite since the initial launch of the game, with his fans only being matched by his detractors. He has often been criticised for being insincere towards the younger generation audience out of the total of 17.5 million on YouTube, but there’s no doubt that he has an incredible reach and the fact that he’s stuck with Fortnite pretty much the whole way.

One can get almost every information needed about the Fortnite Ali-A Icon Series skin, including the important questions like when is it expected to release and how much will it cost.

On May 14th, 2022 Ali-A, whose real name is Alastair Aiken, shared a video on his social media that said he’d be taking a very quick break from Fortnite ahead of a reveal the following day, Sunday, May 15th, 2022.

Fans were invited to use the Creative map code 5135-8778-2901 to access a Initial glimpse of the much anticipated reveal, which revealed the following outline of the Ali-A skin.

The Ali-A skin will be revealed at 8PM BST / 3PM EST on May 15th, 2022, and it will likely also have extra styles and cosmetics.

Expected price of Fortnite Ali-A Skin

Based on the prices of other Fortnite Icon Series skins which were made available earlier, Ali-A could cost around 1500 V-Bucks when released into the Item Shop.

Apart from this players would also get an opportunity to get their hands on the Ali-A bundle which will not only have the skins but will also includes all Ali-A cosmetics for a price of around 2100 V-Bucks or so.

Fortnite Ali-A Skin Release Date

It’s unclear yet exactly when Ali-A will be released into the Item Shop, but based the time between the Chica reveal and release, expect anywhere between 3-5 days after Sunday’s announcement.

Ali-A will likely remain the Item Shop for well over a week before being rotated out, so there’s no real rush to get them. They also won’t be exclusive and will return at some point down the line.

Fortnite is free-to-play on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

Also Read: Arma Reforger / Arma 4 leaked before it’s announcement to enter console market, official release date, and every other news