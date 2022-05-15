LIVE Emporia Thunderstorm Updates:

Thunderstorms that can cause severe weather have led to warnings for areas in the KVOE listening region.

Emporia is on High Alert and made as red alert zone by the government of United State [Update]

*Northeast Lyon, Osage, northeast Coffey counties: Severe storm alert until 8:30 am. Most important concerns are hail the size of a golf ball (1.75 inches) and 60 mph winds. Miller, Osage City, Melvern, Waverly included. *Northeast Lyon southeast Wabaunsee northwest Osage counties: severe storm alert until 7:45 am. The main concern is ping pong ball-sized hail (1.5 inches) and 60 speed winds. Harveyville, Lyndon, Osage City are all included.

The possibility of storms is widespread up to mid-afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for all counties in the area until 1pm.

Large hailand damaging winds are the most significant dangers

Storms and rainy periods are expected to be in the morning and into the afternoon.

The sky conditions are likely to be favorable for viewing the lunar eclipse tonight. KANSAS CITY’S FORECAST SundayExtreme Thunderstorm Keep an eye out until 1 PM: Large hail, destructive winds the biggest dangers. The rain and storms are expected to end between 2 and 5 PM. Wind: Gusty in T-Storms. High: 68deg Sunday Night It is expected that the sky will be clear and provide excellent view of the lunar eclipse. Wind 5-15 mph. Minimum: 50deg. 55deg- 60deg during the lunar eclipse from 10:30PM to 12AM. Monday An enjoyable day, with lots of sunshine. High: 78 degree Wind: Nearly none.

