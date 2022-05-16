Lisa Kudrow sings ‘Smelly Cat” with Drew Scott for her HGTV debut

Lisa Kudrow stuns her deserving cousin by completing a home improvement on Monday’s episode of ‘Celebrity IOU’ with a little help from her pals The Property Brothers! While they’re doing it, Drew Scott and Lisa Kudrow are seen on the next episode belting out a cult song from the hit ’90s show “Friends”!

In a sneak peek from this HGTV show, which will air on May 16, on Monday One star of the Property Brother star delights the “Friends” alums with a rendition of the classic NBC sitcom’s hit tune “Smelly Cat.’ Kudrow recognizes the tune Drew plays on the acoustic guitar prior to it is even able to begin the singing. “Oh You’re singing “Smelly Cat!” she puffs her lungs as Drew begins to perform before his co-stars as well as the twin brothers Jonathan. Kudrow begins to clap and shouts “Very amazing!” before picking up a second guitar to go along with him.

In an interview on camera, Lisa Kudrow reveals that she isn’t averse to hearing individuals make Friends references however, she’s unable to remember many of the references. Jonathan Kudrow asks her if she would be willing singing the tune, and whether she can remember the lyrics. Kudrow confirms that she can remember the lyrics! Jonathan mocks Drew in their confessional video, claiming that Drew was practicing and rehearsing in the mirror, which Drew is not denying. Drew attempts to get the two to sing with Jonathan, which he claims is something he should “work on” in the future, and the duet does not go off to the most perfect of start. Kudrow laughs about how he knocked his partner off the balance.

In the most recent release of the installment, Friends star Lisa Kudrow joins forces together with Drew as well as Jonathan Scott (aka the Property Brothers) to return something to someone truly significant in her life as well as her close friend and cousin Thea Mann.

As we can see on The Celebrity IOU The cousin of Lisa Thea is a lover of animals who has had to deal with some challenges in recent years, which includes the recent loss of her parents.

As Lisa wrote in the press release accessed through People , “Thea is my cousin, but she feels like my soul-sister. She isn’t asking for help and I’m sure she’s looking for an environment that is pet-friendly which is why this is the most wonderful thing that could happen because Thea has a huge impact on me. Being able do this for Thea is a huge deal and is ideal for her and her furry family.”

Thea Mann was Lisa Kudrow's sister, as well as her best friend. She is the "Friends" actress team up along with Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott to surprise Mann by transforming her condo on Season 3 of "Celebrity IOU."

“Being capable of doing this for Thea is the most important thing and it is ideal for Thea and her furry family members,” Kudrow said in a press announcement. “It is going to completely transform the way she lives her.”

"Celebrity IOU" will see stars such as Kudrow delight the people they love by introducing changes. Other stars in this season's show comprise Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Halle Berry, Snoop Dogg, Howie Mandel, John C. Reilly and Ali Wong.

