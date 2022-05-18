Prime Video has just pulled out one of the years biggest surprise for their viewers. They have dropped all episodes of fans most anticipated series of India. The new season 2 of this beloved series ‘Panchayat’ is released officially 2 days early! Yes, Panchayat Season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video from today i.e. 18th May itself instead of its scheduled date of 20th May.

The reason behind the early streaming of Panchayat S2 is ‘piracy’ which is nowadays common to all movies and shows– the bane of the Indian entertainment industry. The hotly anticipated series leaked this morning, and soon the production of the show found the information of piracy and illegal streaming websites. As per US subscribers of Prime Video, Panchayat S2 began streaming on Prime Video US this morning, apparently due to a glitch. Maybe that’s where the entire Panchayat Season 2 got leaked and soon it spread to piracy sites such as telegram.

In matters such as this, it is an insurmountable task to find out where the leak came from. It is an even more difficult task to plug the leak, once a piece of content is out on piracy websites.

The best way for streaming platforms to stem losses and control the damage done is by releasing the leaked content as soon as possible. Which is why Prime Video has released Panchayat Season 2 on its platform 2 days early.

Panchayat Season 2 again takes place in the tiny UP town of Phulera. The new season of Panchayat features returning characters Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), Pradhanji (Neena Gupta) Pradhan Pati (Raghubir Yadav) and Vikas (Chandan Roy), and several new characters, including Pinky, the Pradhan couple’s daughter.

Panchayat is created by The Viral Fever, masters of creating the perfect feel-good, slice-of-life comedy.

Panchayat Season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video. Enjoy the show folks, and too two days early than its usual release date!

Watch and download All episodes of Panchayat Season 2 for free

Overall Runtime of Panchayat Season 2

I really like the runtime of the show. The whole second season is not even 3 hours long. That is the runtime of a movie. You can binge-watch the second season completely in just 2 hours and 30 minutes.

That is the perfect duration of a show to binge-watch it and get satisfied and still ask for more at the end of it.

Also Read: Pictures on New Indian Currency Notes – Interesting Facts and Significance