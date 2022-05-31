Skadden is grieving the sudden death of Scott Simpson, Skadden’s renowned partner. Simpson was 65 years old.

Simpson spent his entire career at Skadden. He was most recently the head of Skadden’s global transaction practices.

The firm stated that Scott’s talents, collegiality, and sense of humor will be missed by all his colleagues around the world.

“As we deal with this unimaginable loss, our deepest sympathies go out to Scott’s wife Kathleen and his children Caitlin and Victor, as well to all of our colleagues across the globe who were touched and influenced by him.

Simpson is widely considered to be one of Europe’s most influential M&A attorneys. He was involved in a number famously contested deals over the past two decades. Arcelor’s merger with Mittal Steel was one of them. Gucci’s defense against a hostile takeover by LVMH was another. This deal led to a long relationship with the luxury brand.

He represented Mannesmann AG’s $199bn merger of Vodafone AirTouch and Mannesmann AG in 1999/2000, which was billed as the biggest corporate acquisition.

According to the firm, Simpson approached these monster deals with intelligence, creativity and unflinching dedication towards both our company and our clients.

Simpson is often credited with Skadden’s European platform’s success. He was there to help Bruce Buck, then the office leader in London, kick-start it in 1990. It was supposed to last two years. He didn’t go and spent 32 years in London.

The Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, and American Lawyer recognized his status as one the most influential European lawyers.

Skadden CFIUS Michael Leiter, national security practice head and Skadden CFIUS, posted a touching tribute on LinkedIn. He said that Scott was a legal trailblazer and the truest of mentors and friends, a gentleman, and a beloved husband and father. Scott was the one who supported me and welcomed me to Skadden. He was also taken far too soon from all his friends and loved ones. We are all better for knowing him, and we will keep the Simpson family close to our hearts during this horrible time.”