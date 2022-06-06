Tips to crack JEE Mains and Complete Study Plans with all Required Books and PDF’s

JEE Mains is the first step to go with collages like IIT’s and NIT’s so in this section we will give you tips and complete study plans with there materials to crack JEE Mains and you can face the exam effectively after following every things we have mentioned.

JEE Mains Pro Level Preparation Tips:

Use of Right Books:

You should add those books only which will hold potential in your preparation, as many of sources recommend you to go through NCERT Books but to make your concept more clear in easy way we have mentioned best books which will help you in your preparation to crack Exam easily.

Best Physics Books For IIT JEE Exam Preparation:

S. No. Books Authors 1. Concepts of physics for JEE H.C. Verma (Vol. I and Vol. II) 2. Fundamental-Physics Halliday, Resnick and Walker 3. IIT JEE Physics 35 years chapter-wise solved papers D.C. Pandey 4. Problems in Physics A.A. Pinsky 5. A Collection of questions and problems in Physics L.A. Sena 6. Advanced Level Physics: Examples and Exercises Nelkon, Michael, Parker, Philip 7. Physics (Vol. I and II) Paul A. Tipler

Best Chemistry Books For IIT JEE Exam Preparation:

S. No. Books Authors 1. Physical chemistry O.P. Tandon and A.S. Singh 2. Numerical chemistry P. Bahadur 3. Physical chemistry Peter Atkins, Julio De Paula 4. Organic chemistry O.P. Tandon 5. Organic chemistry Morrison, Boyd, Bhattacharjee 6. Inorganic chemistry O.P. Tandon 7. Inorganic chemistry J.D. Lee

Best Mathematics Books For IIT JEE Exam Preparation:

S. No. Books Authors 1. Mathematics class XI Vol. IMathematics class XII Vol. II R. D. Sharma 2. IIT JEE Mathematics M.L. Khanna and J.N. Sharma 3. New pattern IIT JEE Mathematics S.K. Goyal 4. Integral Calculus for IIT JEE Amit M Agarwal

Most Important to Understand The JEE Mains Exam Pattern:

Before starting preparation of any exam you should first know about the pattern of exam like which section holds how much part of exam and what topics which we should prepare first on priority basis, so on that we have explained the Exam Pattern for JEE Mains Exam.

Paper 1: B.E/B.Tech Subject Section A (Marking Scheme: Correct +4 , Incorrect -1, Unanswered : 0) Question Type: MCQs Section B (Marking Scheme: Correct +4, Incorrect -1, Unanswered : 0) Question Type: Numerical Value Marks Number of Questions in paper Number of questions can be attempted Number of Questions in paper Number of questions can be attempted Physics 20 20 10 5 100 Chemistry 20 20 10 5 100 Maths 20 20 10 5 100 Total 90 Question | 75 Questions can be attempted 300

Paper 2A: B.Arch Subject Section A (Marking Scheme: Correct +4 , Incorrect -1, Unanswered : 0) Question Type: MCQs Section B (Marking Scheme: Correct +4, Incorrect -1, Unanswered : 0) Question Type: Numerical Value Marks Number of Questions in paper Number of questions can be attempted Number of Questions in paper Number of questions can be attempted Maths 30 20 10 5 100 Aptitude 50 20 0 0 200 Drawing 2 20 0 0 100 Total 82 Question | 77 Questions can be attempted 400

Paper 2B: B.Planning Subject Section A (Marking Scheme: Correct +4 , Incorrect -1, Unanswered : 0) Question Type: MCQs Section B (Marking Scheme: Correct +4, Incorrect -1, Unanswered : 0) Question Type: Numerical Value Marks Number of Questions in paper Number of questions to be attempted Number of Questions in paper Number of questions to be attempted Maths 30 20 10 5 100 Aptitude 50 20 0 0 200 Planning Based 25 20 0 0 100 Total 105 Question | 100 Questions can be attempted 400

JEE Main Exam Schedule

Date of Examination (Session 1): April 21, 24, 25, 29, May 1 and 4

(Session 2): May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29

JEE Mains Syllabus

Solve More previous Year Questions Paper:

This is one of the most important tip to crack JEE Mains Exam you will also get the real scenario about the type of questions being asked in exam and if you master at solving previous year paper so no one can top you in cracking JEE Mains and not even for JEE Advance Exam. so follow the mentioned link below for previous year exam.

Previous Year Question Papers

Now at last the best and general tip which will help you in cracking JEE Mains Exam is given below.

General JEE Mains Preparation Tip:

Spend more time on weaker area and hold confidence in it.

Do not skip any topic which you feel is not much important.

Maintain short notes of formulas, concepts, pointers and important chapters and keep updating it.

Self-evaluate with previous year question paper.

Have a positive mindset.

Stay Motivated.

Stay healthy and fit both mentally and physically.

Eat Good Food.

Relax after every 1 hrs. of study.

Most Important is Study Plan so for that much divide you chapters and subject according to your own comfort but you should be serious about it like you should maintain the plan and also do not make your plan till day before exam which will make you stressed so will share some common points about study plan which you should follow along with your study plan.

Check out the key points of JEE Main preparation plan below:

Go through JEE exam pattern and syllabus

Must prepare previous year’s question papers

Choose the right books for IIT JEE preparation from list mentioned above

Create a suitable timetable for studying. Have a dedicated time for each subject as well as for conducting revision

Attempt mock test papers from previous question papers

Create Flashcards for formulas and units too.

Good Luck for your Exams:

Joplin Business Journal wishes you all to get prepare for your exam and achieve your goal in future exams, never fear from any type of question must read question several time the question will only give you answer to it.