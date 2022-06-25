Alaska Airlines will continue to take care of employees’ medical travel funds

On this Friday, Alaska Airlines said that they would continue to grant funds “travel for certain medical procedures and treatments” in case the the medical procedure is not available in in the city where the employees live.

In a Statement the Vice President of people for Alaska, Andy Schneider said “Today’s Supreme Court decision does not change that,”.

Many others like Seattle-Tacoma International Airport also expressed their views on the topic and said that they would welcome anyone who is traveling to Washington state for access to abortion care. “We are here for you and you are safe at SEA,” it wrote.

The Supreme Court on Friday ended constitutional protections for abortion that has been an important ongoing case in America for nearly a half-century. The decision by the court’s conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and after this scenario it is expected that to abortion bans will be stated spanning in roughly half the states.

After a leak which was expected last month of the Supreme Court’s to be decision to counter the ruling, various companies including the big names Amazon, Microsoft and Starbucks said that they would continue to cover or reimburse travel expenses for employees related to medical procedures, including abortion services.

Alaska Airlines said on Friday that its policy had not changed towards this matter.

“Just as we always have, our company will continue to provide employees with extensive benefits to support their health and well-being, no matter where they live,” Scheinder’s statement read.

“Our culture of care includes ensuring a work environment where everyone feels safe and respected,” she wrote. “Regardless of your individual views, this is a time to demonstrate understanding, empathy and kindness for each other.”

But the AFA President Sara Nelson insisted that “the right for each of us to make our own choices about our jobs, our bodies, and our futures is fundamental”.

“The Justices will not stop here,” Nelson warned.

“They will work to strip Americans of other freedoms we have fought for. They will strip the freedom to marry from our LGBTQ colleagues and neighbors. They will strip away our rights to birth control.”

