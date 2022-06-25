Shamshera is going to be the first film of Ranbir Kapooor after his marriage with Alia Bhatt. Shamshera is producing under the big banner – The Yashraj Films. Also, Sanjay Dutt is again playing a villain role in this movie. Director Karan Malhotra is very much excited and prepared for the launch of this big film. In addition, the bold Vaani Kapoor is playing lead actress opposite the handsome Ranbir Kapoor.

Shamshera movie is going to be one of the biggest VFX and Artificial Visual Graphic oriented films of Bollywood. Since long before we are waiting for a big hit of Bollywood. In accordance with the trailer it seems like “Shamshera” could be a big hit of Hindi Cinema. The Story of this film is picked up from one of the writings of famous Indian story teller Neelesh Mishra. Khila Bisht also played a crucial role in modifying the story according to Bollywood .

Release Date of Shamshera :

Secondly, Yash Raj films is eying to capture the hype of Ranbir Alia wedding as they are launching it before Brahmastra. Brahmastra is going to release on September 09, 2022. As the close friend of Ranbir Kapoor director Ayan Mukerji was going to launch Brahmastra part 1 in September just after the marriage of Alia Ranbir. But, Karan finished shooting Shamshera bit earlty and decided to launch as soon as possible to get the benefit from heat of the moment.

Shamshera Release Date: Director Karan Malhotra declared the release of movie on July 22, 2022

Plotline of Shamshera :

Kaza is a fictitious prominent city-stale where the whole story of movie evolves aroun. A warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved & tortured by a ruthless authoritarian Shudh Singh ‘the great Indian villain Sanjay Dutt”. Shamshera is the legend of his tribe who rigidly fights for his tribe’s freedom & dignity. So, we are going to witness a great action of Ranbir kapoor vs Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera. As, we earlier mentioned that this movie is a great example of eye pleasing artificial graphic and VFX. So, the fights of Shamshera and Shudh Singh are going to be epic and thrilling.

Wrap Up :

As per the above mentioned facts and figures, we can assume that Shamshera is going to be next Block buster of Hindi cinema. Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Karan Malhotra All are looking highly obsessed with the preparations of the film. We are going to update this article to get the updated details and links about download and laked information of film. So, get updated with us for the ultimate Thrill and fun.

