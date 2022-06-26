Bam Margera Missing AGAIN From Rehab Centre Just Two Weeks After He First Disappeared

Just two weeks after he first disappeared from the rehab facility the court sent him for his rehab treatment, Bam Margera once again disappeared from the center without anyone knowing of him. According to popular sources, media houses and law enforcement sources found out and Informed that the Jackass star was last seen at the rehab facility at around 5:30 p.m. on last Saturday in Deerfield Beach, Florida, after leaving the LifeSkills residential facility “without permission.” People who last saw him described his appearance by saying that he was wearing a black shirt, sweatpants, and sneakers. Detectives from all around Broward County are looking for Bam and are seeking any sort of information about him whereabouts to reach out directly to them.

As many of the readers already know, police were previously looking for the 42-year-old when he vanished from a rehab center just some time ago on June 13. As per the police report obtained by the outlet claimed Bam told the center’s manager that he was not al all satisfied with the services provided to him and left the place in a black sedan without getting permission from the staff or the court.

A rep close to the Viva La Bam alum later dished that his disappearance was partly due to a rough patch with his wife. The insider explained that he and Nikki Boyd had broken up weeks ago. Following the split, he moved into a sober living home. However, he had not been able to get a hold of her via text or phone call or see their 4-year-old son, Phoenix Wolf, for two weeks and suddenly decided to leave. They also noted that Nikki had not been a part of his recovery this time.

At the time, Bam was found by law enforcement in a Delray Beach hotel and escorted back to the treatment facility. But one day before his return, from sources some photo of the stuntman at a bar after he supposedly learned Nikki had taken their child out of the state without informing him were obtained. He had a couple of glasses filled with an unknown clear liquid. It is still unknown whether or not Bam relapsed.

Also Read: Claims on Cary Fukunaga who ‘Abused His Power’ To Pursue Young Women on Set on multiple occasions