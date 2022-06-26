Phillies star Bryce Harper diagnosed with fractured thumb and leaves field after fastball hits left hand

Philadelphia Phillies own power hitter Bryce Harper was playing last night where he left the ongoing game in the fourth inning after taking a fastball hits his left hand.

The ball was headed straight towards Harper’s face but he somehow managed to get his face out of the way of the up-and-in fastball from San Diego Padres lefty Blake Snell, despite his efforts he was unable to resist the 97 mph pitch to hit him on his left hand, which was still wrapped around his bat.

The Phillies later revealed that he has suffered a left thumb fracture and is out indefinitely.

The reigning National League MVP immediately dropped to his knees in obvious pain. Shortly thereafter, he yelled at Snell as he exited the field.

Harper, who has battled an elbow ligament injury all season, came into Saturday’s contest batting .320/.385/.602 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Johan Camargo came on to replace Harper for the Phillies (37-35), who were looking to avoid their fifth loss in six games.

If you saw Harper’s reaction after being hit by a pitch on his thumb by a Blake Snell fastball, this is unfortunately hardly a surprise. There’s no timetable yet for Harper, but this is undoubtedly going to land him on the shelf for several weeks, if not multiple months. Given his UCL injury, there’s a risk that Harper could opt to undergo Tommy John surgery if the Phillies fall out of it in his absence. That’s all speculation for now, of course, but Harper should be placed on the IL on Sunday and miss a significant amount of time at the very least.

