Actress Meena’s Husband Vidyasagar Passes Away – Joplin Business Journal

Veteran actress Meena who is one of the most popular heroines in all South Indian industry in the nineties and still her fans love her. She got married to her love who is a Bengaluru based businessman named Vidyasagar in 2009 and the couple is always admired by fans and friends also have a daughter Nainika who acted as Thalapathy Vijay’s daughter in his one of the recent movies ‘Theri’.

This sad news just broken out that Vidyasagar who was admitted in one of the best private hospitals in Chennai passed away due to severe lung infection. According to hospital sources he was suffering from lung disease since last few years and it was an allergy contracted by inhaling air infected by pigeon droppings. The infection got even more severe and life threatening when Vidyasagar and his entire entire family was tested positive for COVID 19 in January earlier this year. Although all of them later recovered from COVID pandemic but Vidyasagar’s condition was said to have worsened after that.

The sources have added that a few weeks back doctors decided to transplant Vidyasagar’s lungs but there was difficulty in getting a donor as it is possible only from brain dead patients and the list of those waiting is big. The doctors had then tried to cure the condition with medicines but unfortunately the end came today.

Many celebrities from the South Indian film industry have posted condolences to Meena and her daughter on social media. The last rites will reportedly take place on Wednesday June 29th. RIP!

Vidyasagar encouraged her wife Meena to continue her acting career and she played lead roles in blockbusters like ‘Drushyam’.

Wishing her husband a happy wedding anniversary, Meena last year wrote, “You came into my life like a Rainbow and made it beautifully colourful… Wearing the smile you gave me, forever…Happy Anniversary Husband.”

