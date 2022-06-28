Berlin’s first autonomous grocery store to open with Rewe – Joplin Business Journal

Trigo which is a popular Israel-based computer vision company setting new records of retail with the help of their smooth and effective checkout technology, is ready to launch its second hybrid autonomous grocery store in collaboration with German supermarket giant REWE Group, one of the world’s leading retailers and Germany’s second-largest food retail chains.

REWE Group is leading in supermarket chain sector with 6,000 stores in Germany and over 3,500 internationally.

In the initial testing phase, the access to this concept will be limited as only REWE employees and loyalty card shoppers at the REWE store on Schönhauser Allee in Berlin’s renowned Prenzlauer Berg neighborhood, will be able to walk into the shop, select their items, and simply walk out – without having to queue at the checkout lane or scan any items.

With the help of AI-powered computer vision and off-the-shelf hardware, Trigo is almost everytime able to make desired changes to existing supermarkets into fully autonomous and digital stores. The company applies its proprietary algorithms to ceiling-mounted cameras which automatically learn and upload anonymized shoppers’ movements and product choices.

The move comes one year after Trigo and REWE launched Europe’s first hybrid autonomous grocery store in downtown Cologne with a checkout-free experience under real conditions. With the new Berlin store, Trigo is gaining momentum as the frictionless technology provider of choice for Europe’s largest grocery retailers.

The Tel-Aviv based company, which has offices in London and NY, has now rolled out stores for Aldi Nord in The Netherlands, Tesco in the UK, Netto Marken-Discount (also known as Netto), in Munich, and Wakefern in the US.

Besides being twice the size of the Cologne store at 400 square meters, the Berlin location will feature weighted items for the first time –customers no longer have to buy per unit, they can enjoy purchasing their fruits and vegetables by weight. The store is scheduled to be open to the wider public in late summer. Regular checkout will still be available for shoppers who prefer traditional checkout.

About Trigo

Trigo is a computer vision startup reshaping the retail experience. Leveraging world class AI and algorithmics experts, the company’s advanced retail automation platform identifies customers’ shopping items with exceptional levels of accuracy, creating an entirely seamless checkout process.. Trigo works closely with retailers to convert their existing stores while maintaining their unique character and layout and leveraging their physical grocery scale to roll out next-generation offerings securely.

Powered by its proprietary 3D engine, Trigo offers grocery retailers a range of additional solutions called StoreOS, including predictive inventory management, pricing optimization, security and fraud prevention, planogram compliance, and event-driven marketing. This layer quickly enables actionable insight that boosts the chain’s efficiency. Please visit Trigo for more information.

