Carpool Karaoke is Out – Lizzo applauded Beyonce and joins James Corden – Joplin Business Journal

James Corden returned to London Monday. However, he was still in Los Angeles riding his SUV with Lizzo shotgun through the city.

The segment was a huge success for the songstress, who began by singing “Good As Hell” and couldn’t contain her excitement.

She was astonished to see the “wow” factor. “People know enough about my music to be able to do this. It’s just so cool.

As always, Lizzo celebrated her authentic self and embraced the fun-loving, sexy aspects of her personality that have made them a beloved and universally loved music star. She was able to slay the flute mid-drive when Corden surprised Lizzo with one, and she also candidly reflected on her childhood and strict upbringing.

Lizzo also spoke out about her love for Beyonce and how it began as a teenager when she was inspired by her music.

She recalled that she used to listen to Beyonce in her bedroom when she was shy or didn’t think it was cool. “I would feel something. I would feel that my life was gonna be better. There is hope for me.

She said, “The way she makes people feel is how I want people to feel with music.“ She’s been my North Star.”

Wrap Up –

Well, Lizzo’s Carpool Karaoke is really an amazing source of fun for 15 minutes. You will enjoy each and every bit of it while listening to the music you will lost in its deepness. So, I personally believe this is one of the best pieces in her collection yet. Do watch and Enjoy!