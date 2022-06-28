Elon Musk Celebrates his 51st Birthday Today | Richest person on the planet celebrates his Birthday

Since the very beginning Musk always aimed high and played bold starting with Zip2, which was an online yellow pages kind of startup. And now when we see him at 51 years of age, he still looks younger than his age and has already been successful in living his childhood dreams of building super cars and rocket ships. Currently entire world is patiently waiting for his Mars homestead to happen. And while waiting for that let us take a quick look at some of the key milestones and major companies he built in his ongoing career so far.

Elon Musk, his major companies and top achievements

Online Directory Zip 2 in 1999

Zip2 was founded by Musk and his brother, which is an online business directory, as an much easy and handy online alternative of the old school paper yellow pages. They sold the company for around $300 million to Compaq Computer Corporation.

Musk becoming the part of billionaire club

Utilising $10 million which he earned after selling Zip2 to Compaq Computer Corporation, Musk co-founded an e-payment company named X.com, an online financial services company. After the company’s merger with Confinity, X.com’s board ousted Musk and rebranded the company name to PayPal. In 2002, in a bidding war eBay purchased PayPal for $1.5 billion, and Musk earned $180 million from the sale.

From childhood dreams of rockets to SpaceX in 2002

In early 2002, Musk founded one of the first private Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, with an initial investment of $100 million of the money received from the PayPal sale. His primary aim was to make spaceflight cheaper and colonise the planet Mars. His space exploration company in the next few years received many contracts from NASA and as of now it has grown into a $125 billion giant.

Talking about growth by 2015, SpaceX had launched 24 satellites on various assignments of NASA setting lots of records along the way. Later in 2016, the SpaceX Falcon 9 made the first successful ocean landing of a reusable orbital rocket.

Tesla a revolution in Electric Fast Cars

Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning founded Tesla, an electric vehicle company, in 2003. Musk led the series A round funding for Tesla and joined the board as its chairman in 2004. In 2007, Eberhard was ousted from Tesla and Musk took over as the CEO.

OpenAI in 2015 leading future AI researches

In late 2015, Musk co-founded OpenAI, a non-profit organisation dedicated to research on artificial intelligence.

Solarcity in 2016 trying to use solar energy at its fullest

Musk came up with the idea for a solar energy company and gave his cousins Peter and Lyndon Rive the working capital to get the company, SolarCity, off the ground in 2006. Tesla’s $2.6-billion acquisition of SolarCity was completed in November 2016.

Neuralink in 2016 for brain machine research

Musk co-founded another research venture, Neuralink, with the goal of working on “brain-machine interfaces,” or BMIs, that can be implanted directly into the skull or the body.

Musk’s Much talked Twitter bidding

In 2022, Musk ended up buying enough stocks to make him a majority shareholder in micro blogging platform Twitter. He then made an offer of $44 billion to acquire Twitter. In April, the Twitter board approved the acquisition deal, but the process has not been completed yet. If the deal goes through, he plans to make Twitter an arena for free speech, make the algorithms open source to increase trust, and defeat the spam.

