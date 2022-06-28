Mary Mara dies at age of 61, Let’s Recall her filmography and about Television Shows Since 1989

Mary Mara was one of the renowned film and American Television actresses from Syracuse (New York), but on June 26, 2022, Mara drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York.
Nash Bridges is one of the famous American Police procedural Television series where the main role of Mary Mara was as Inspector Bryn Carson also appeared in many TV shows so let’s recall Mara’s film and Television shows journey since 1989.
List of Roles Performed by Mary Mara in films since 1989:
Since 1989 Mara worked in different films and with different Roles and characters where she also made a mark of outstanding character with her work, so below table represents the Title of Films in which mara worked and with the specific role with the Film Releasing Year.
|Year
|Title
|Role
|Notes
|1989
|Blue Steel
|Wife
|Film debut
|The Preppie Murder
|Susan Bird
|1991
|The Hard Way
|Detective China
|True Colors
|Sophia Palmeri
|Out of the Rain
|Trisha
|1992
|Mr. Saturday Night
|Susan
|Love Potion No. 9
|Marisa
|1995
|Just Looking
|Alicia
|Indictment: The McMartin Trial
|Detective Jane Hoag
|1996
|Bound
|Sue the Bartender
|What Kind of Mother Are You?
|Marcy Hackman
|1998
|A Civil Action
|Kathy Boyer
|1999
|Switched at Birth
|Judy
|2001
|Stranger Inside
|Tanya
|Lloyd
|JoAnn
|K-PAX
|Abby
|2002
|Dish: Gossip in Hollywood
|Narrator
|Saint Sinner
|Munkar
|2005
|Undoing
|Kasawa
|2006
|Gridiron Gang
|Kenny’s mom
|2008
|Prom Night
|Mrs. Waters
|2020
|Break Even
|Molly
List of Roles Performed by Mary Mara in Television Shows since 1993:
Mara worked in different Television shows since 1993 where she also worked in different roles in the same title where she also performed in a series of shows where she was good at a different level of her work. Below is the list of different television shows in which mara performed with their role list.
|Year
|Title
|Role
|Notes
|1993, 1999
|Law & Order
|Mrs. Sharkey / Sally Knight
|2 episodes
|1994, 1998
|NYPD Blue
|Linda Walker / Theresa Carlin
|2 episodes
|1995-96
|ER
|Loretta Sweet
|9 episodes
|1996-97
|Nash Bridges
|Inspector Brynn Carson
|Main Character, Season 1-2
|1997
|Dellaventura
|Anne Morgan
|Episode: “Clean Slate”
|Spicy City
|Alice / Geisha
|Voice
|1998
|The Visitor
|Magnolia Vale
|Episode: “The Chain”
|1999
|Ally McBeal
|Julie Stall
|Episode: “Angels and Blimps”
|Farscape
|Lyneea
|Episode: “I, E.T.”
|Profiler
|Mrs. Atkins
|Episode: “Infidelity”
|G vs E
|Leona
|Episode: “Evilator”
|2000
|Rude Awakening
|Dr. Zimmerman
|Episode: “Telltale Heart”
|2001
|The Practice
|Dr. Jane Lefkowitz
|2 episodes
|Gideon’s Crossing
|Dr. Jane Lefkowitz
|2 episodes
|Becker
|Beth
|Episode: “Really Good Advice”
|Judging Amy
|Deborah Mahaffey
|Episode: “Hold on Tight”
|The West Wing
|Sherri Wexler
|Episode: “On the Day Before”
|Third Watch
|Mrs. Jensen
|2 episodes
|2002
|Boston Public
|Pauline Campbell
|Episode: “Chapter Thirty-Two”
|Philly
|Melissa Cannon
|Episode: “Meat Me in Philly”
|Crossing Jordan
|Denise Tremaine
|Episode: “Lost and Found”
|2003-04
|The Handler
|Camille
|3 episodes
|2004
|The Guardian
|Alison Scanlon
|Episode: “The Watchers”
|Star Trek: Enterprise
|Sphere Builder Presage
|3 episodes
|North Shore
|Debbie Bevans
|Episode: “Meteor Shower”
|Without a Trace
|Mrs. Corcoran
|Episode: “In the Dark”
|7th Heaven
|Nurse
|Episode: “Gratitude”
|Joan of Arcadia
|Sarah Polonsky
|Episode: “The Book of Questions”
|2005
|Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
|Carlene Ballentine
|Episode: “Pure”
|Monk
|Treesa Crane
|Episode: “Mr. Monk and the Kid”
|Nip/Tuck
|Natalie Holden
|Episode: “Sal Perri”
|2006
|Bones
|Helen Bronson
|Episode: “The Woman in the Tunnel”
|2009
|Dexter
|Valerie Hodges
|3 episodes
|Lost
|Jill
|2 episodes
|Lie to Me
|Krentz
|Episode: “Control Factor”
|Saving Grace
|Zoe
|Episode: “She’s a Lump”
|2013
|Ray Donovan
|Mrs. Sullivan
|4 episodes
|Shameless
|Nance
|2 episodes
|2014
|Criminal Minds
|Judith Anderson
|Episode: “Mr. and Mrs. Anderson”
|General Hospital
|Selma
If we finally talk about the work of Mary mara was outstanding and she was also good at the different parts of her personal life as she was also a good swimmer but the cause of death was also swimming but that was incident we can’t say anything about this. last eat good live good.