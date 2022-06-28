Mary Mara dies at age of 61, Let’s Recall her filmography and about Television Shows Since 1989

Mary Mara was one of the renowned film and American Television actresses from Syracuse (New York), but on June 26, 2022, Mara drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York.

Nash Bridges is one of the famous American Police procedural Television series where the main role of Mary Mara was as Inspector Bryn Carson also appeared in many TV shows so let’s recall Mara’s film and Television shows journey since 1989.

List of Roles Performed by Mary Mara in films since 1989:

Since 1989 Mara worked in different films and with different Roles and characters where she also made a mark of outstanding character with her work, so below table represents the Title of Films in which mara worked and with the specific role with the Film Releasing Year.

Year Title Role Notes 1989 Blue Steel Wife Film debut The Preppie Murder Susan Bird 1991 The Hard Way Detective China True Colors Sophia Palmeri Out of the Rain Trisha 1992 Mr. Saturday Night Susan Love Potion No. 9 Marisa 1995 Just Looking Alicia Indictment: The McMartin Trial Detective Jane Hoag 1996 Bound Sue the Bartender What Kind of Mother Are You? Marcy Hackman 1998 A Civil Action Kathy Boyer 1999 Switched at Birth Judy 2001 Stranger Inside Tanya Lloyd JoAnn K-PAX Abby 2002 Dish: Gossip in Hollywood Narrator Saint Sinner Munkar 2005 Undoing Kasawa 2006 Gridiron Gang Kenny’s mom 2008 Prom Night Mrs. Waters 2020 Break Even Molly

List of Roles Performed by Mary Mara in Television Shows since 1993:

Mara worked in different Television shows since 1993 where she also worked in different roles in the same title where she also performed in a series of shows where she was good at a different level of her work. Below is the list of different television shows in which mara performed with their role list.

Year Title Role Notes 1993, 1999 Law & Order Mrs. Sharkey / Sally Knight 2 episodes 1994, 1998 NYPD Blue Linda Walker / Theresa Carlin 2 episodes 1995-96 ER Loretta Sweet 9 episodes 1996-97 Nash Bridges Inspector Brynn Carson Main Character, Season 1-2 1997 Dellaventura Anne Morgan Episode: “Clean Slate” Spicy City Alice / Geisha Voice 1998 The Visitor Magnolia Vale Episode: “The Chain” 1999 Ally McBeal Julie Stall Episode: “Angels and Blimps” Farscape Lyneea Episode: “I, E.T.” Profiler Mrs. Atkins Episode: “Infidelity” G vs E Leona Episode: “Evilator” 2000 Rude Awakening Dr. Zimmerman Episode: “Telltale Heart” 2001 The Practice Dr. Jane Lefkowitz 2 episodes Gideon’s Crossing Dr. Jane Lefkowitz 2 episodes Becker Beth Episode: “Really Good Advice” Judging Amy Deborah Mahaffey Episode: “Hold on Tight” The West Wing Sherri Wexler Episode: “On the Day Before” Third Watch Mrs. Jensen 2 episodes 2002 Boston Public Pauline Campbell Episode: “Chapter Thirty-Two” Philly Melissa Cannon Episode: “Meat Me in Philly” Crossing Jordan Denise Tremaine Episode: “Lost and Found” 2003-04 The Handler Camille 3 episodes 2004 The Guardian Alison Scanlon Episode: “The Watchers” Star Trek: Enterprise Sphere Builder Presage 3 episodes North Shore Debbie Bevans Episode: “Meteor Shower” Without a Trace Mrs. Corcoran Episode: “In the Dark” 7th Heaven Nurse Episode: “Gratitude” Joan of Arcadia Sarah Polonsky Episode: “The Book of Questions” 2005 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Carlene Ballentine Episode: “Pure” Monk Treesa Crane Episode: “Mr. Monk and the Kid” Nip/Tuck Natalie Holden Episode: “Sal Perri” 2006 Bones Helen Bronson Episode: “The Woman in the Tunnel” 2009 Dexter Valerie Hodges 3 episodes Lost Jill 2 episodes Lie to Me Krentz Episode: “Control Factor” Saving Grace Zoe Episode: “She’s a Lump” 2013 Ray Donovan Mrs. Sullivan 4 episodes Shameless Nance 2 episodes 2014 Criminal Minds Judith Anderson Episode: “Mr. and Mrs. Anderson” General Hospital Selma

If we finally talk about the work of Mary mara was outstanding and she was also good at the different parts of her personal life as she was also a good swimmer but the cause of death was also swimming but that was incident we can’t say anything about this. last eat good live good.