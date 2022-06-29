Driver Dead After Apparent Road Rage Shooting in Springfield Delaware County

Authorities have started their investigating of the recent broad light deadly shoot out on the roads of Delaware County under Springfield police department. The local police believes that this can be a case of road rage as per initial investigation.

Police were searching for the person after getting some information from the eye witnesses present at the time of the incident who pulled up to the vehicle and fatally and brutally shot another driver in broad daylight as well as in busy roads of Springfield Township, Delaware County. A bullet hole is visible in the windshield of the victim’s car left on State Road/Route 1 near Meetinghouse Lane.

Police are searching for a gunman who they say killed another driver in a road rage shooting in Delaware County Wednesday morning.

As per the information the location of the shoot out was at the State Road (Route 1) near Meetinghouse Lane in Springfield, Pennsylvania, and the time at which the shootout happened was around 9 a.m.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office officially issued a statement from their side that the victim who was shot was taken to the nearest hospital where the hospital staff later announced that he were unable to save him.

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in locating that black vehicle. There wasn’t an immediate description of the driver, the DA said.

Springfield Police Department tweeted that although the suspects left the shooting scene, “there is no current danger to the community.”

SkyForce10 was overhead as the police activity surrounding a white sedan and truck closed State Road.

­­­­­­Stollsteimer said that as per the preliminary information the shoot out started at West Springfield and State roads and ended up at Meetinghouse Lane.

