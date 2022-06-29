A man from Chile who was accidentally paid 286 times than his actual salary in the previous month. And after being informed about this situation he promised to return the excess money paid to him, but before the time to return the amount arrives the man resigned from the job and has reportedly disappeared with the money.

If talking in numbers then the company accidentally paid him 165,398,851 Chilean pesos (Rs 1.42 crore), instead of the 500,000 pesos (Rs 43,000) he was entitled to but after receiving the salary he resigned from the company and disappeared even after promising his employer that he would return the amount that was paid in excess.

The man worked at Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial), one of the largest producers of cold cuts in Chile. The company accidentally paid the employee 165,398,851 Chilean pesos (Rs 1.42 crore), instead of the 500,000 pesos (Rs 43,000) he was entitled to, according to local media.

The employee earlier reported a deputy manager in the human resource department and reported this accidental payment issue.

The man worked at Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial) in Chile, after getting the information from the employee’s end the company’s management checked their records and confirmed that the employee had been mistakenly paid about 286 times his monthly salary. Later the employee was asked to return the money paid in excess.

The worker allegedly agreed to go to his bank to refund the amount that was paid in excess to him. However, he had other intentions and apparently doesn’t want to return the money back to the company.

When the company did not receive a refund notification from the bank, they tried to get in touch with the employee – but their messages were not answered.

The man later got in touch, claiming that he overslept and would visit the bank.

However, on June 2, he handed over his resignation and has now reportedly disappeared.

The company has taken legal action against the man to recover the money they accidentally transferred to the man.

