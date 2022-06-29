Mr. Beast Net worth, Different Income Sources List, Age and About Channels

Introduction:

MrBeast Net worth, Different Income Sources List, Age and About Channels will be discussed here. Latest Statics are update recently on 28 June 2022,

Real Name Jimmy Donaldson DOB May 07, 1998 Height 6ft 3inches Net Worth $54 million Source of Wealth Professional Gamer, Content Creator, Online Streamer Address Greenville, North Carolina

where Mr. Beast Net Worth can be calculated via different source details and data but here in this article, I have mentioned every detail like Net worth, Different Source List, Age and the details of the different channels since his videos got increasingly viewed on videos.

Where Director of the team has mentioned and raised different funds in different foundations and also the heads toward giving giveaways to their subscribers on completing the task given on their channel.

MrBeast Net Worth:

According to Forbes in 2021 where they listed the top 100 channels MrBeast’s channel was also listed among the top 100 channels in America. where after different analyses of data and sale of merchandise the estimated net worth was $1.5 Million.

Now In January 2022, Forbes ranked MrBeast as YouTube’s highest-earning creator, earning an estimated $54 million in 2021 Now according to a different analysis the worth of MrBeast has touched $52 Million in just 6 months of this Year. So estimated Net Worth of MrBeast is $90 Million this Year (2022).

Estimated Net Worth (2022) $90 Million Net Worth (2021) $54 Million Source of Income YouTube Star Bikes Not Available House and lands

Interesting Fact about MrBeast:

In the Year 2017, his video watch count reached 21 million+ where subscribers were just 100,000. More than 20 Million Videos are watched daily on different social media platforms where subscribers on Youtube, Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok are 97.4 million, 18.8 million, 14.5 million and 19.4 million respectively. MrBeast favourite game is Among Us, Wonka chocolate factory and Minecraft. Beast reached $34 million from youtube ads revenue in the year 2021. MrBeast also does Charity work where in 2018 he raised the highest charity of $100,000 for homeless and poor people.

Conclusion:

As we have seen MrBeast is a great youtube channel where not only earing and having fun all around the owner Jimmy Donaldson donated a lot of money to poor people directly and also raised funds for charity and all. Read this biography and please review it in the comment below.