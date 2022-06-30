Congratulations are being poured from everyone whether close friends and family or their fans as Alexandra Daddario married her fiance, Andrew Form, and this decision of getting married was taken by them in less than one year after being engaged.

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form are married! Yes this happy news was official when Alexandra Daddario posted a picture on her social media handles.These fans favourite couple got engaged in Aug. 2021, shared their exclusive wedding photos on their various social media handles, which you can see there. Alexandra looked gorgeous at the “laid back” nuptials, wearing her special Danielle Frankel gown. The dress had a mesmerizing design with flowers embroidered throughout, as did her long and stunning veil. Meanwhile, Andrew wore a white, striped suit for the ceremony.

Couple working together in professional life

The White Lotus star revealed that she and Andrew first agreed to marry each other in April 2021, although he didn’t propose until August. They chose New Orleans for their wedding after Alexandra recalled attending “the most amazing” wedding for two of her friends there. “It’s a city full of music and life!” she gushed.

Although Alexandra and Andrew have been engaged since August 2021, news of their pending nuptials didn’t break until December. The two have been mostly low-key throughout their relationship, although she first confirmed they were dating with a May 2021 Instagram post. Andrew was previously married to Jordana Brewster, who he has two kids with. They split in 2020.

The two got engaged in August of 2021. “We got engaged then, but we had both agreed to marry each other one night in April 2021 after too much wine,” Alexandra admits. “I was visiting Andrew while he was working on Jack Ryan, and they were shooting in Athens. He took me to the Four Seasons there so we could be by the beach. He went outside, and I followed him, and he turned around and proposed, and then we walked and had a pina colada.”

