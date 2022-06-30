After being involved in a romantic relationship for more than four years, former Disney Channel stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz are now engaged!

On Thursday, Brown announced the news which made their fans happy with a picture of her wearing an engagement ring. She wrote on Instagram, “Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée?” And used the hashtag, “#isaidyes.”

Fans Reaction over the News

After seeing the post, Lacey Chabert wrote, “So happy for you guys!”

Michelle Trachtenberg responded with lightning bolts and heart emojis.

In his own post, Daniel gushed, “She said yes! Gunna love you forever @officialkjb.”

Initial spark

Kimberly and Daniel were co-stars in their 2001 film “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge.”

Last year, they shared the information regarding the possibility of them getting married in the near future. Daniel joked in an interview, “No pressure at all. We’re gonna fly in on brooms, we’re gonna do the whole shebang.”

Kimberly commented, “I’m sure the fans would love that. I mean, I don’t know, that idea has never come up in our discussions about life. But I’m sure that would be art imitating life or life imitating art? One of the two.”

While they didn’t to each other for a “good 10 years or so,” they “reconnected a few years ago,” Kimberly recently shared on her TikTok.

As per the rumours, in 2016, Brown contacted Kountz with a proposal of doing some YouTube sketches and they “unexpectedly fell in love.”

She pointed out, “It’s funny how life surprises you sometimes, isn’t it?”

Of their meeting in 2016, Kountz told E! News, “I know it took me by surprise. I hadn’t seen her in years and I’m waiting I’m sitting at the bar waiting and she comes walking in and I was like, ‘Well, hello there, it’s been a while, hi!’ So it was pretty much just right away, I was like, ‘Damn, girl.’”

Showing his appreciation to “Halloweentown,” he emphasized, “If it wasn’t for the movie, we never would have met each other and reconnected later, and we wouldn’t be sitting here now, and she’s a pretty awesome lady. It just ended up working out really well, but it is funny to think, wow, that was 20 years ago and so much life happened in between us reconnecting and everything.”

