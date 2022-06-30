Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger died at 83 after battling cancer – Joplin Business Journal

The popular and well known biker, from California, passed away at the age of 83. At the time of his last breath he was surrounded by his wife Zorana and close relatives on June 29.

After his death a statement was issued on his official Facebook page which goes like: “If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone. I’ve asked that this note be posted immediately after my passing”.

“I’ve lived a long and good life filled with adventure. And I’ve had the privilege to be part of an amazing club.”

He further added for his fans, “stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor”.

Barger was popularly known for his involvement in launching the Oakland Hells Angels and was often credited for making the gang into a successfully international organization.

The group completed its 65th anniversary in April of the current year.

Barger revealed some interesting things about him in his autobiography like he was highly inspired by the iconic 1953 crime movie The Wild One, which starred Marlon Brando as the lead.

In 1972, he and three other of his friends were accused and later proven guilty for murdering a Texas drug dealer and setting his home on fire.

For which Barger was sentenced for ten years of his life to be behind bars in 1973 after he was convicted of possession of narcotics and a weapon by a convicted felon.

He was paroled in November 1977 after serving four-and-a-half years of his sentence, The Santa Cruz Sentinel reported.

After being released, Barger said he was unaware if he would continue leading the motorcycle gang.

Brager’s life and controversial past

In 1987, Barger was arrested on charges relating to narcotics, weapons, and explosives as FBI agents and state law enforcement carried out a series of raids.

Law enforcement revealed that Barger was accused of transporting and receiving explosives designed to “kill, maim or threaten”.

John Van de Kamp, who was the California Attorney General, at the time, said police seized more than 100 weapons and $1million in cash and drugs as more than two dozen raids were executed.

Barger was convicted of conspiracy in October 1988 and was sentenced to four years in jail.

He was released from FCI Phoenix in November 1992 after being in their for around three-and-a-half years behind bars.

Till his last breath Barger has written six books including his autobiography Hell’s Angel.

