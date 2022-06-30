Logan Paul signs ‘superstar’ contract for multiple events till 2023 with WWE

Youtube star Logan Paul is returning to the WWE and this time for the role of a permanent one.

This morning, Paul visited WWE’s headquarters to sign his contract. He also took the opportunity to photograph WWE’s interim chairperson and CEO, Stephanie McMahon, and her husband, who is executive vice president of global talent development and strategy, Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

It is worth noting that this comes as Vince McMahon, WWE CEO and chairperson, is the subject of an investigation over a suspected affair and payment with the wife of a WWE worker.

The company announced Wednesday that Paul signed an agreement earlier this week, following his debut appearance at WrestleMania in 2021.

“I think it’s safe to say Logan Paul shocked the world with his abilities as a guest at #WrestleMania … just imagine what he’ll do as a WWE Superstar,” WWE legend Triple H wrote on Twitter. “Congratulations and welcome!”

Sources have told ESPN that the contract is a multi-event deal that runs until 2023.

Paul participated in the tag-team contest in WrestleMania 38 in April. He is joined by The Miz to face father-and-son pair Rey And Dominik Mysterio. However, following the match, Miz turned on Paul and prompted Paul to shout Paul out during his signing.

There is a good chance that WWE will promote Paul as one of the babyfaces (i.e. those who are good) due to the fact that the former AEW wrestler and the best WWE babyface Cody Rhodes is out with a tear in his pectoral muscle. Prior to signing his contract, Paul shared training pictures of himself doing diving from the turnbuckle of the ring of wrestling to his Twitter account.

Paul’s aerial antics weren’t as clear in comparison to Bad Bunny’s splashes and, therefore, Paul’s training was justified. The folks at Kotakuare with you at SummerSlam Miz. Give him hell.