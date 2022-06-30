The crew is back in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 and today we’re going to talk about the first eight episodes spoiler-free. Let me tell you the way that this mystery is progressing we have our theories and our ideas.

Synopsis of the season 2 of The Only Murderers in the Building

Let’s talk about the synopsis of season two, following the shocking death of bunny, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel race to unmask her killer however complications ensue. First of all the trio is publicly implicated in bunny’s homicide then they are now the subjects of a new competing podcast and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder and that’s where we leave off thanks to that crazy kind of cliffhanger-ish ending. Bunny has been murdered, there’s a season two of the podcast we love the fact that they referenced that throughout season two. They’re like man “do you think about a new season of the podcast, how are we going to keep doing this?” but life finds a way and they continue to get new information and find clues getting excited for what’s coming next.

Our three main characters, all of them are facing and dealing with something different this season, and it’s interesting to watch what they are each encountering individually but how they can always come together. Whether making this podcast or trying to theorize what is happening next. So essentially all the things that you love about season one, carry over into season two but this time around we don’t have to focus on getting to know them and the origins. There’s a bit there with Mabel but for the most part, we’re moving into the future and each character and what they’re dealing with is pretty important.

What is our favorite ensemble cast doing in season 2?

Steve Martin as Charles

Charles is just trying to figure himself out whether it be romantically or coming back for the tv show that made him into what he is but it’s not going to go the way he thinks and that was a compelling part of this season.

Martin Short as Oliver

We’re on the familial side of things this time around has something to do with his son. Don’t want to get into specifics but it feels like we’re always getting deeper with his character even though there is this very surface-level assumption of him and he’s the most excited for the podcast but the more we learn about his character the more if it’s even possible the more you come to love him.

Selena Gomez as Mabel

She is keeping our two you know- exaggerated, older characters kind of in check and grounded at the same time not only because of her past but also because she was the one, to kind of confront bunny at the end of season one. She’s the one that is reeling from the fallout and viewers felt that emotion from her conveyed extremely well. She’s also very hesitant to get back into the podcasting game as the other characters.

They’re also dealing with an ever-so-slight amount of fame. This season there’s like this fan club that follows them around there are people that are rooting for them. People that you know never in a million years would believe that they were a part of the murder. But the reason why they’re doing it in this season is not only to entertain the masses but to clear their name because there’s something else going on that’s pushing up against where they were at the end of season one. We found that to be interesting and of course, you’re in it too.

New Characters introduced in Season 2

Cara Delevingne as Alice

The murder mystery this time around is very different from season one. New players are coming in. New characters, two of those characters include Cara Delevingne as Alice who we thought brought a different energy to this season. Everyone who comes into their lives they’re always a suspect in a way but the inclusion of this role is probably the most we’ve enjoyed. That was cool.

Amy Schumer as herself

A lot of people aren’t big fans of Amy. We get what they were trying to do. It was fine but she plays this overly exaggerated version of herself. Don’t know if this was even needed. She’s trying to do something, it’s very evident what she’s trying to do when she first shows up and some conversations are ongoing in kind of the first half of the season. It falls off a bit in the second half which was nice because we were able to focus on the mystery.

Final Verdict on The Only Murders in the Building Season 2

The main mystery includes numerous characters, multiple storylines, and one episode where you kind of get to see what bunny went through the day leading up to her murder. They’re always dropping hints and clues throughout this show and going back and rewatching season one for the second time for a hint, they’re very strategic with what they’re doing sometimes. Our three musketeers pick up on it sometimes, sometimes they do not. It’s always there for the audience and that’s what we love and appreciate about only murders. It’s also just a well-put-together show if you like the quality and even the pacing with more storylines and more characters this time around. feels like the pacing was better in season two because at the end of every episode or even amid the episodes you’re always on the edge of your seat and we get a lot of character development. They are better than ever they work so well together there are arguments there are fallouts but at the end of the day they are a trio for a reason and they bring only murders in the building just up to another level.