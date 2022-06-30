Sutta Chai Bar is opening its new branch in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Yes, you heard it right, Kulhad of love will now be available in Haridwar also. As SCB team posted on their official Instagram page – @SuttachaibarOfficial that “Haridwar, are you ready? we are coming Soon”. Hence, it’s a good news for the locals of Haridwar, as they would witness the 10 amazing flavors of SCB Chai . As well as, 10 mind blowing hot coffees and cold coffees. In addition, different types of Pizza, Maggie, Sandwich, Burger, Pasta, Milk shake, Mojito, Ice tea, Lemonade and many more delicious items.

Information About Sutta Chai Bar Haridwar :

Location of Sutta Chai Bar Haridwar Har Ki Pori Joona Akhada Ashram Opening Date July 14, 2022 Day of Opening Thursday Hours 10:00 am – 12:30 pm Services Available Dine In

Take Away

Delivery

Room Service

Perfect Time for a Perfect Opening of Sutta Chai Bar Haridwar Outlet:

Secondly, as we all know month of “Sawan” is coming and around 3-4 crores of devotees go to Haridwar for Ganga Jal. So, it’s good move by company officials to get the mob attracted by their awesome food and beverages blend. As, Sutta Chai Bar Haridwar is opening at “Har ki Pori” and the whole crowd of devotees accumulates their only to take Ganga Jal. So it would be a great source of customers for them. Also, it would be easy for them to establish the business and get the huge profit in initial days only. The Research and development team of Sutta Chai Bar was spotted in Haridwar during last month. As they were finalizing the location in the city and it would be fare to say that they chosen the best place at the heart of city “Har Ki Pori”. In addition, chose perfect time for opening, that is in the start of “Kanwar month – Sawan”.

A Conversation with the Owner of Haridwar’s Sutta Chai Bar Franchise :

As our press reporters reached at the location of Sutta Chai Bar Haridwar and had few words with franchise owner Mr. Udit Kumar. Udit told us he’s very excited for the grand opening of his as well as Haridwar’s first Outlet of Sutta Chai Bar. He is ready and fully charged with his managing team as well as kitchen staff. Udit is already managing HOTEL at the same location. Most importantly, this sutta chai bar restaurant is opening in the hotel premises only. Further he added,

As this is the peak season and all the rooms of the hotel are booked so we will get a good start through hotel room customers only. He further added that all the vehicles which goes to Har Ki Pori can’t go beyond the parking of his hotel. So most of the people park their vehicles in front of the hotel only. So we would get a huge base of customers from that parking also.

Interesting Facts About Sutta Chai Bar Franchise :

Sutta Chai Bar provides Free Chai Coffee and Cold Coffee at the day of opening. Sutta Chai Bar has a very low cost model and their prices starts @15 only SCB or Sutta Chai Bar organizes a Music Night at it’s opening where the singers and artists perform to entertain and engage customers. Even their name has a word “Sutta” in it which means, but they neither sell cigarettes or promote any kind of smoking habits. This is going to be the 12th franchise outlet of Sutta Chai Bar Chain. Also, the first one in Haridwar and Uttarakhand.

Conclusion :

We have seen many grand opening of Sutta Chai Bar Franchise Outlets through out the country. As a result we would suggest our readers located near Haridwar to go their and enjoy the free perks as well as the awesome musical night of the opening ceremony. Sutta Chai Bar Keeps on doing something new in their launches. So, let’s see what unique thing they will do this time to amaze their lovely customers. Be updated with us for all the latest news about Sutta Chai Bar.