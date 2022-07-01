Bruce Brown has agreed for one of his career changing of two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets and the deal is worth an amount of more than $13 million, as per the latest sources and information spreading around media agencies on Friday.

The agreement includes a player option for the second year of the deal, sources told ESPN.

In the second-round pick in the year 2018, Brown was successful in bagged a unique role on the Brooklyn Nets the last two seasons as a versatile defender who played like a big man on offense despite his 6-foot-4 frame.

Brown, who will turn 26 years old in this year’s August 15, was being used primarily as one of their screener and rim-roller for a talented Nets team that did not require his ballhandling skills. The role helped Brown shoot over 50% from the field the last two seasons.

Brown improved as a 3-point shooter last season as well, hitting over 40% of his 3s on 1.3 attempts per game. He was one of Brooklyn’s best players in their first-round series loss to the Boston Celtics, averaging 14 points while shooting nearly 57% from the field and 42.9% from 3.

Brown became eligible for unrestricted free agency this summer after accepting his $4.7MM qualifying offer from Brooklyn a year ago. He spent his first two NBA seasons in Detroit from 2018-20 and has been a Net for the last two years.

Brown does a little bit of everything on the court, playing and guarding multiple positions while providing some scoring (9.0 PPG), play-making (2.1 APG), rebounding (4.8 RPG), and even three-point shooting (40.4%) in 2021/22.

