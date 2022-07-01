Flood emergency declared for Lingle Area Due to Canal Breach – Joplin Business Journal

As per the National Weather Service latest report in Cheyenne expectations of a Flood Advisory for Highway 26 in Goshen County due to the breach in the Interstate Canal west of Lingle.

The weather service organization informed that the Emergency Management reported this breach, which was caused by heavy rainfall Thursday evening, at 7:20 a.m. Friday.

“Flow is heading towards Highway 26 (and) may follow (the) railroad tracks into Lingle,” the NWS said.

“Highway 26 west of Lingle is the most likely place to experience minor flooding,” the NWS added.

According to some media reports, Highway 26 was still open at the time this story was published, but local reports say the highway is closed west of Lingle.

Flood Advisory National Weather Service

Cheyenne WY 720 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 WYC015-020115-

/O.NEW.KCYS.FA.Y.0004.220701T1320Z-220702T0115Z/

/00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Goshen WY- 720 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022

…FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Breach of Interstate Canal west of Lingle due to heavy rainfall Thursday evening.

* WHERE…Highway 26 in Goshen County in southeast Wyoming.

* WHEN…Until 715 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

At 720 AM MDT, the reports of Emergency Management showed the breach in the Interstate Canal west of Lingle.

Flow is heading towards Highway 26.

Flow may follow railroad tracks into Lingle.

Highway 26 west of Lingle is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include… Lingle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.

It was just three years ago in July that a tunnel collapsed along the Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation Canal south of Fort Laramie, causing water to back up and breach the canal bank upstream of the tunnel.

Also Read: Driver Dead After Apparent Road Rage Shooting in Springfield Delaware County