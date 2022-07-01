RWBY Justice League – Rooster Teeth Crossover with DC’s Superheroes | All you need to know

RWBY fans keep your breath normal as it’s news of the moment, Rooster Teeth announced a crossover with DC’s greatest super heroes Justice League.

RWBY has recently returned with its new season of anime through RWBY: Ice Queendom, that sees four of the most well-known anime heroines return to the tiny screen. With Rooster Teeth directing this original show, an important movie has been revealed that will see the animated property collaborating with DC comics to create the RWBY-Justice League series which first appeared as a comic-book series in 2021.

Although there isn’t an official film which showed that the Justice League crossing over into the world of anime directly interacting with anime heroes In the meantime, the DC Animated Universe created a variety of films that utilized the same style as anime. Batman: Gotham Knights and Batman: Ninja for instance, saw anime studios try to make a go of making the Dark Knight. The release of this crossover film in 2023, maybe DC will be trying to expand their involvement in the game of anime.

#RWBY‘s first feature film is coming in 2023!!! The film will introduce a new original RWBY/DC crossover story with The Justice League. The RWBY/Justice League comic book series was a breakthrough hit, & this will expand the world of the crossover with a wholly original story! pic.twitter.com/5r3KgP6lgo — RWBY (@OfficialRWBY) July 1, 2022

RWBY Justice League

Each of Rooster Teeth as well as DC are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery which has already seen an enormous hit with the Justice League comic (which was recently reprinted as a trade paperback). Why not spin it out into an animated series? RWBY showrunner Kerry said that the show is not an adaptation or adaptation but rather a brand new story.

The very first feature length RWBY film is animated by Rooster Teeth, working together with Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. There is no word on what DC superheroes will show into the movie, but it will feature voice actors from the first Warner Bros. voice actors. The film is set to release in 2023.

Upcoming RWBY Shows

RWBY viewers have plenty to anticipate, since along with all the new projects that are coming from the franchise, the brand’s upcoming animation spinoff called RWBY: Ice Queendom, is scheduled to premiere on July 3rd, though the initial three episodes were streaming through YouTube as well as Crunchyroll in a limited-time preview. The brand new series is created through Shaft The Japanese animation studio that is behind popular hit shows like Monogatariand Puella Magi Madoka Magica. The show features a host of Japanese voice actors with a rich history who include Saori Hayami (One Piece, Spy x Family), Yoko Hikasa (Summertime Rendering, The Devil is a Part-Timer), Yuu Shimamura (Bleach, Digimon: Ghost Game) as well as Ami Koshimizu (Spice and Wolf, Genshin Impact).

The first RWBY/Justice league graphic novel was created by Marguerite Bennett and featured art by Aneke. The comic included Team RWBY faced with an entirely new Grimm as they encountered new versions of Clark Kent, Bruce Wayne and Diana Price. The story was published in a digital-first miniseries of seven issues that concluded the series in October.