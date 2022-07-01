Wordle today: Answer, clues for Saturday, July 2 2022 word of the day

WARNING: If you hate spoilers then please close this window because there is wordle July 2, 2022, clues and answers in this last.

As the previous worldle of  July 1, 2022, was a little bit hard. and at present, you are here so you must be struggling with the same and searching for Wordle today Answer, but before the answer there some clues which  will help to solve definitely:

  • The word contains 1 vowel used twice in the same word
  • It’s a noun    
  • The vowel is ‘E’ 
  • The word ends with ‘T’
  • TOP HINT: It’s a bird

The answer to Friday’s wordle is mentioned in the below image:

Do you find the clues necessary, if not scroll below for answers of  Wordle for Saturday i.e. July 2 2022

The word is ‘EGRET’

If you all are here lets acquire some wordle Advice:

Step 1: How to play Wordle

Visit the official link that is from New York Times and start gaussing words and sharpen your mind.

For more details will say you must visit New york times wordle Page and there you will find every instruction like how to play and learn about guesses of words. but then also for your ease we had added screenshot below with all instruction must view them.

wordle instruction page
hints, clues and answers instructions page 
how to solve wordle puzzle
green means green color yellow is like word is there but not right place grey is wrong character

 

 

Leave a Comment

