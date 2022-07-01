WARNING: If you hate spoilers then please close this window because there is wordle July 2, 2022, clues and answers in this last.

As the previous worldle of July 1, 2022, was a little bit hard. and at present, you are here so you must be struggling with the same and searching for Wordle today Answer, but before the answer there some clues which will help to solve definitely:

The word contains 1 vowel used twice in the same word

It’s a noun

The vowel is ‘E’

The word ends with ‘T’

TOP HINT: It’s a bird

The answer to Friday’s wordle is mentioned in the below image:

Do you find the clues necessary, if not scroll below for answers of Wordle for Saturday i.e. July 2 2022

The word is ‘EGRET’

If you all are here lets acquire some wordle Advice:

Step 1: How to play Wordle

Visit the official link that is from New York Times and start gaussing words and sharpen your mind.

For more details will say you must visit New york times wordle Page and there you will find every instruction like how to play and learn about guesses of words. but then also for your ease we had added screenshot below with all instruction must view them.