Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Spoiler Review and Ending Explained| Season 2 Release Date and References in the finale

Hello, there are all the Star Wars fans, the finale of Obi-wan Kenobi episode six is out and it doesn’t live up to the hype. [SPOILERS AHEAD] We did find it interesting that we get that little memo in the beginning that certain scenes are there that viewers may find upsetting. What is this referring to? But we have two very distinct storylines going on in this episode we have Reva going after Luke and then Obi-wan and Darth Vader their showdown and we’ll get into that showdown.

Overview of Obi-wan Kenobi Season 1 [SPOILERS]

We do want to point out a line that uncle Owen’s wife says “we’re enough, you and me we can defend this home and protect Luke” and then think to the scene where their bodies are charred in episode 4. Well, you weren’t enough.

Then we get a beautiful goodbye, even though technically it’s not between Leia and Obi-wan he says to her “You won’t be in this forever”, and gives her a very interesting gift that she makes a part of her costume later on in the episode. Then Obi-wan essentially says “I have to face my master whether he dies or I, though this is something that I must do” and then the build-up to this battle was something that fans were so invested in and were so excited about to see what this culmination would be. Because it’s all been leading to this every episode.

Story-lines and where are they headed

Thus far there are two very distinct storylines going on. The Redemption of Reva’s character and then the giant battle the reuniting of Anakin and his former master and we’ll circle back to that redemption arc because frankly, it was the least important of the two storylines. In my opinion, this is an Obi-wan show we’re here for Obi-wan and, that relationship with Anakin becomes more prominent during this battle.

Season 2 references and expected Release date

Well, there’s no point to having an Obi-wan show in the first place sure but I don’t think that talking about the show, in general, is worth it. I think that’s just a thing like we don’t need a show to fill in the gaps between Classic Star Wars films. Nonetheless, it has made enough hype and garnered decent revenue to be renewed for season 2. But it all depends upon Disney now whether it will come back or not for a new season. Right now is busy among other MCU projects like Loki Season 2 and recent leaks suggest What if is coming this month only, then there is She-Hulk and other projects.

But one thing is sure Kenobi didn’t live up to the hype that Mandalorian and Book of Boba fett created. Obi-wan Kenobi Season 2 will return in May 2022.

May The Force Be With You!