Uber Charging Rs 3000 for Ride Within Mumbai due to rain, people expressing anger on Twitter

As Mumbai becomes one of India’s most favourite places in monsoon as Mumbai rains make the environment romantic and people also admire the city for its unmatchable spirit, the reality is far away from all these expectations. As soon as the rain water arrives the city, travelling becomes a nightmare. The roads are water-logged and flooded and even the railways are affected, which makes travelling in any sort of convence far more difficult and expensive for the lakhs of daily as well as occasional visitors in the city.

This is exactly what happened with Shravankumar Suvarna, a Mumbaikar, who tried taking an Uber during the rain, but was shocked to see the steep prices. It appears as if Suvarna was taking a cab from Dadar to somewhere near Dombivli, for which he was about to be charged Rs 3,041.

This is however, not the first time that companies like Uber and Ola have charged surge prices to their customers. Even the slightest increase in demand and the charges skyrocket.

Nevertheless unbelievable it might appear, cab providers do cost excessive costs when there’s a rush or the demand rises. So Suvarna’s story is just not an remoted incident. Given the wet climate in Mumbai and rise in demand for cabs, it’s believed that the transport service was utilizing a dynamic pricing system. This will need to have put Suvarna and others seeking to avail cab providers in a little bit of a jam.

Whereas many empathised with Suvarna’s state of affairs, others took to the feedback part to share hilarious responses. Some claimed that they must ditch private cab rides and vowed to take up public transport. “You would most likely get a flight to PNQ after which take a bus. It might nonetheless be cheaper (sic),” wrote one within the feedback part.

Shravana shared the screenshot of the Uber prices on Twitter with a caption, “Flight to goa is cheaper than my ride home #peakmumbairains“. Soon his tweet went viral and many people commented on the bizarre price of his ride.

One other one stated, “I can fully relate to this. Dealing with this each day with @Uber_India and @Olacabs. And Drivers’ tantrums and angle points are usually not even talked about right here (sic).”

Also Read: Sutta Chai Bar Haridwar – Kulhad of Love now available in Haridwar Uttarakhand