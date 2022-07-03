Alex Albon and Zhou Guanyu were sent to the British GP for medical checks following a huge F1 collision.

SILVERSTONE (England) — The British Grand Prix was stopped before the end the first lap. Two huge collisions in F1 involving multiple drivers in the pit straight caused Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo to be on the wrong side at Turn 1.

Zhou and Williams’ driver Alex Albon were both immediately taken to the hospital by emergency crews. Both were released from serious injuries. Albon was transferred to Coventry Hospital, while Zhou will remain in observation.

Replays showed Pierre Gasly being held between George Russell and Zhou. Contact between Gasly, Russell and Zhou saw Russell transf orm the Mercedes of Russell into Zhou’s Alfa Romeo.

Zhou’s car was rolled by the energy of the second impact, turning it upside-down through the run-off area. It then barrel-rolled over the barriers before being stopped by catch fencing in front a grandstand.

Albon was also involved in another incident, just seconds after he had hit the brakes for his initial accident. Sebastian Vettel then piled into his Williams. Albon was pushed into the pit wall by Vettel, before he rebounded onto the track and collided again with Yuki Tsunoda (and Esteban Ocon).

Gasly, Ocon, and Tsunoda were able to return to the pits while Zhou and Albon were out on the spot.

The race was suspended shortly after the collisions.

In addition to the collisions at race start, protestors also broke onto the track further around the lap.

The race was restarted at 3 :56 p.m. local time.

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari team boss, said that despite the “great results”, the race would not be the same as qualifying. He also stated that he didn’t know the best tyres and pitstop strategy.However, he spoke to Sky and said that the championship was still available, even though reliability is a concern after the retirements in Spain and Baku for Leclerc. Red Bull, who has won six of the last six rounds, will also be racing.



He stated that “They won seven races this season, [we] only had two.””But there were a few races in which we were leading and we had reliability issues, so it could have been simple a 5-4 or even a 4-5. It is very close… there are still many races to go.”Reliability can be a concern not only for us but also for them.” Each race must be finished. Let’s keep pushing, and we will see.