Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Expecting Their First child Together as Jhene Aiko Spotted With Her Baby Bump

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko has been in happy relationship since a long time and they share this relationship in both personal as well as professional lives and is widely popular in the industry. After having such a spotless relationship it is obvious that their will be some rumours, similarly as per media agencies the pair were splitting up, but as of now things seem to be changed.

Recently, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean unveil a baby bump, and shared this information with their fans that they are expecting their first child together.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko, a longtime couple and team, are expecting their first child together. Photos of the two are out and about with baby bump on display were obtained. The fan loved couple were spotted in Beverly Hills and those pictures were enough for confirmation on Jhené’s pregnancy rumours as the baby bump was clearly visible.

The couple has been deciding to start a family since a few years and finally, the time has arrived. However, there is currently no information on how far along she is pregnant or something about the baby’s gender.

Sean and Jhené have been more consistently together since 2016 and have even publicly discussed getting married, which may be the next step after the whole baby carriage thing.

Despite having a long history of producing music, including their 2016 album “TWENTY88,” this will be Sean and Jhené’s first child together.

Their child will arrive soon, and we’re certain that the couple is excited about this. The couple hasn’t spoken about their wonderful news yet; perhaps they’re waiting for the ideal moment to let their followers know. However, congratulations are in order for the couple. Keep checking Thirsty for more updates.

