The Terminal List Series Review, Ending Explained, Season 2 hints, Story line, SPOILERS AHEAD

Chris Pratt returns but this time not as Star-lord, but as a navy seal on amazon. Is The terminal list a good show? what is it? The terminal list was something that fans were super excited about and even though they weren’t all that familiar with the source material. At least prior to getting excited for this TV show people were interested to see how Pratt was going to do in this much more serious role.

Synopsis of The Terminal List Season 1

A former navy seal officer investigates why his entire platoon was ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Pratt plays James Reese who returns to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However new evidence comes to light and he discovers that there are dark forces working against him endangering not only his life but the lives of those that he loves.

Spoiler Full Review of Season 1

This is actually rated R according to IMDb but it’s a tv show so I’m gonna say tv mature for sex and nudity and violence. It has a lot of shootings and bloody scenes. We’re dealing with the navy seals here so clearly there’s going to be some violence. Actually, a lot of violence throughout the first couple of episodes. Even though the action scenes are maybe fewer and farther in between, than i could have anticipated. There are so many moments that focus more on the dialogue which in turn will make many people upset if you’re expecting a full-on action-packed series from start to finish. But that gives us the opportunity to kind of soak in Chris Pratt’s performance.

What happens at the end of the first episode, I did not know the story so I had no clue that was going to happen and it shocked me. It put me on the edge of my seat and I said I cannot believe they just did that and for that decision to happen Pratt’s gonna have to deliver on some emotion, and I believe he does. Now prior to that at the beginning of episode one I was struggling to get on board with what the story actually was. Right, we’re thrown into it, almost immediately we are having to keep up as are our characters. Which in turn can kind of work for the story that they’re telling because. James Reese is in his own way a narrator that we can’t rely on. We are getting action scenes in episode one like I said we are thrown into those scenes but essentially, we are witnessing this first tragic event that sets him out on this path. We’re slowly starting to discover that maybe there is something to this conspiracy.

Now I love a good conspiracy thriller I love a good navy seal or army centric movie or tv show and to have one surrounding someone who is struggling from PTSD. He can’t quite get his story straight he’s having conversations with his daughter at the beginning and he can’t remember very basic information.

So that to me is something that you’re able to connect to immediately and that’s the simplicity of episode one but starting to uncover this conspiracy and as the web gets more convoluted and complicated.

TV Show Adaptation Vs Actual Book

I wonder if the book was that predictable now diving into the book itself and Chris Pratt’s love for it. So you know automatically that he’s here and it’s kind of a passion project for him there were characters left out of the series, some new things included. It kind of comes together in an overly complicated way in the show. At the end of the day again you can see certain beats coming but there’s a lot happening at points when there doesn’t.