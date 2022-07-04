Trophy hunter Riaan Naude who shot elephants and lions shot in an execution-style murder

Popular South African trophy hunter Riaan Naude, 55, who used to upload pictures of the animals he has slaughtered on frequent basis, he himself was gunned down by some unknown people for some reasons which are not yet been revealed by the authorities taking care of that. As per Police’s initial inquiry he was found dead next to his vehicle in the South African province of Limpopo, known for its vast wildlife reserves, including part of the world-famous Kruger National Park.

The representative of South African Police Service Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said: “The man was lying with his face up and there was blood on his head and face.”

During their investigation Officers found out a pair of hunting rifles, clothes, water, whiskey and pyjamas in Naude’s personal vehicle.

Naude ran the Pro Hunt Africa firm, described on its website as a “hunting and Eco Safari outfit” in northernmost South Africa.

The Heritage Protection Group, a not-for-profit group which campaigns against rhino poaching, suggested Naude had stopped his vehicle on the side of the road after it overheated roughly 5km from Mokopane.

One man apparently “shot him in cold blood at close range” after a second vehicle pulled up next to him.

Two suspects are then thought to have exited the car, stealing a gun from Naude before getting back into their own vehicle and driving towards the town of Marken.

Mr Naude’s death caused an after effect due to which social media was on fire, with a decent amount of people having minimal sympathy.

Tandy Bower commented: “Riaan Naude, a trophy hunter in South Africa known for “proudly” displaying images of himself with innocent animals that he killed for so-called “sport,” has been killed. No sympathy here.”

There is no suggestion of a link – but news of Mr Naude’s dead emerged after the seventh anniversary of the infamous killing of Cecil the Lion on July 1, 2015.

