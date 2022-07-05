A shocking but anticipated news came today that two of the most senior members of Boris Johnson’s current cabinet resigned in a very short span of time, a bad move which can make his government fall forces the UK prime minister to be in deep thinking after a series of scandals that have severely damaged his and his authorities image.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak issued a letter to the prime minister on Tuesday that “we cannot continue like this,” while Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Johnson that he’s lost confidence in him. Both men published their resignation letters on Twitter.

“The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously,” Sunak wrote. “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

The resignations was very much expected as just around that time Prime minister Johnson was acknowledging in a televised address that he had made a “mistake” by promoting Chris Pincher in February — even after the MP was been a part of a complaint just two years ago. Pincher quit as a government enforcer, or whip, last week when the Sun newspaper alleged he had groped two men.

The issue put a renewed focus on sleaze in Johnson’s Conservative Party, and called into question the prime minister’s judgment at a dangerous time. Tory MPs were already angry with Johnson over a series of missteps, including becoming the first sitting premier found to have broken the law when he was fined over the illegal parties in Downing Street during the pandemic.

“I think it was a mistake and I apologize for it,” Johnson said of Pincher’s promotion. “In hindsight it was the wrong thing to do. I want to make absolutely clear that there’s no place in this government for anybody who is predatory or who abuses their position of power.”

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Home Secretary Priti Patel, and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng aren’t resigning, their spokespeople said on Tuesday. Other ministers staying on include Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, Brexit Opportunities minister Jacob-Rees Mogg and Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris.

In reality, prime ministers is in his leading position because he is always bagged and supported by his cabinet and if any one of these cabinet members resigns then it is matter worth giving a thought. But here not only one but two of the most senior members resignation is devastating — and a fatal blow to Prime Minister Johnson.

