Former CBS4 news anchor Robb Hanrahan dies at 60 – Joplin Business Journal

A sad news came recently that the Former CBS4 News Anchor Robb Hanrahan has passed away. He was 60 years old.

Robert John Hanrahan (April 11, 1962-July 3, 2022) was a popular American television journalist who made his appearances in many news events had earlier worked as a newscaster for WHP-TV, the CBS affiliate in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He had a long television news career and after working for more than a decade he announced his retirement on Feb. 7, 2021, which was due to his medical conditions as he suffered a massive heart attack which took him around six months to recover from.

Between 1996 and 2003, Hanrahan worked as an anchor at WABC-TV in New York City. He worked alongside Nancy Loo and was at the designation of as a co-anchor for Nancy’s morning and midday Eyewitness News broadcast. He was always admired for his work, due to which by the end of 1997, Hanrahan was promoted to replace Greg Hurst as Roz Abrams’ co-anchor on WABC’s 5:00 pm newscast and stayed there for the next several years.

During this phase of career, he was part of a second overhaul of the morning newscast; he and Lori Stokes were the top picks by the channel to take over Loo and David Ushery’s morning show, despite Hanrahan not being a part of the noon newscast. Toward the end of his contract with WABC, the station was undergoing another major shuffle in its anchors and staff as he was further replaced by Diana Williams on the early evening newscasts. Hanrahan moved to anchor only on weekends till expiration of his contract.

During 2003 CBS4 News phase Hanrahan used to anchor at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. with Maggie Rodriguez starting in 2003.

Hanrahan and his efforts were many a times appreciated as he and the CBS4 News team also won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for covering a shoot out at Miami International Airport in 2006.

After leaving WFOR, Hanrahan spent more than 10 years anchoring the evening newscasts at the CBS affiliate in Harrisburg, CBS 21. He retired last year to focus on his health after surviving cardiac arrest in the summer of 2020.

His former station announced his death on Monday night, saying he passed away over the weekend. A cause of death was not announced.

He is survived by his wife, Stacey, who he met at WFOR, their son and his daughter.

