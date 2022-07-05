June Huh is the 1st student of Korean descent to be awarded the Fields Medal

HELSINKI 5 July (Joplin Business Journal) –The award was announced on July 5 by June Huh, a Korean American mathematician, professor and teacher of mathematics at Princeton University, who was named a winner of the upcoming Fields Medal, a prestigious award that is given to mathematicians younger than 40 for their accomplishments in the field of mathematics.

The 39-year-old professor who is also an outstanding mathematics professor at the Korea Institute for Advanced Study is the first scholar of Korean descent to be awarded the prestigious award presented by the International Mathematical Union every four years.

The Fields Medal, first introduced in 1936, was created to honour and encourage young mathematicians who had significant contributions to mathematics.

Huh is a native of California but was raised there in South Korea. He earned a degree in the fields of astronomy and physics as a student studying at Seoul National University (SNU) and was a mathematician at the graduate school of the university. Huh earned his math PhD at the University of Michigan in 2014. The University of Michigan in 2014.

He was guided by Heisuke Hironaka, a well-known Japanese mathematician who was the 70 Fields Medal recipient, who taught at SNU for a period of one year on a visit to the university during the time Huh was in his final year of undergraduate study.

Huh is usually called an early bloomer. He stated to Quanta publication in an interview from 2017 that Huh didn’t believe he could do math in his early years. He claimed that he started to study poetry in his teen years considering it an art form that could be used to express creativity.

One of Huh’s greatest accomplishments is his collaboration in the resolution of the Rota conjecture. Huh was awarded the Samsung Ho-Am Prize in Science for mathematics and physics in 2021.