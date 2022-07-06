What is up MCU fans, Thor Love and Thunder is coming to theatres this weekend. Today we are going to talk about no spoilers in this video.

The Storyline of Thor Love & Thunder

We find the god of thunder on a journey; unlike anything, he’s ever faced. A search for self-discovery but Thor’s retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr, The God Butcher played by Christian Bale, who seeks the extinction of the gods. Now to combat this threat Thor enlists the help of Korg, Valkyrie, and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster who now wields Thor’s hammer Mjolnir. But together they must embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

We’ll start with the rating for this one like most marvel movies pg-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material, and this time partial nudity.

Let’s start with the characters

Gorr the God Butcher

Gorr the god butcher is played by Christian Bale and I thought he did an amazing job, he chewed up every single scene when he got the opportunity now most of the scenes, he was a part of he got that opportunity but this is a character is a villain that I needed a bit more of to feel more satisfied with. I know some people were talking about Gorr the god butcher’s look and I understand but they didn’t want it to be super close to Voldemort.

Jane The Mighty Thor

Let’s talk about the other not a newcomer but someone who’s been in these movies before but she’s taken a little break, Jane Foster. Where has she been we find out in this movie and the way that she is implemented into this film to create or recreate that dynamic with Thor? I found it to be really inventive because clearly, we’re pulling things from the comic books here.

Zeus, King of Greek Gods

Now a new character was Russell Crowe as Zeus and I’ve seen some complaints when the movie goes in this direction and stays there for about 15 to 20 minutes. I’ve seen people that weren’t a fan. There’s one unexpected element there, the way that they portray Zeus is something that I’ve seen people take issue with even though it was just a snippet from the trailer. The Portrayal was at least interesting.

Thor, Our God of Thunder

I guess we should also, talk about Hemsworth as Thor. He’s as good as he’s been for a long time there’s not much more to say. the character arc continues to go in an interesting direction, he owns it. A great balance between humor and kind of that epic nature of what Thor is at his core. He rode that line well in this film but again it’s all about that dynamic.

Guardians of The Galaxy

Guardians were just kind of there at the beginning. I missed out on that relationship between Thor and Star-lord. We get hints of that but there isn’t enough of them to warrant a response from fans.

Review and Final Thoughts (Endling Explained)

Where this relationship goes, how the team comes together, and how this move into some of the action scenes, I found that too beautiful and the emotional beats hit in the third act. One big surprise, I don’t know if everyone’s going to love it, it felt very Taika. The third act was awesome, look this movie is big, bombastic, and colorful until they strip that color away in one of my favorite scenes. Maybe the best scene of the entire film. The action sequence where they go up against Gorr- it’s in black and white. Valkyrie, Thor, and Korg are there. Gorr is showcasing all of his powers going up against our heroes man. That was so much fun and that is the sequence where he gets to eat up his moments and appreciation goes to Taika for giving him that moment. Bale gave a heck of a performance. I wanted to see more than love and what they gave us in that scene. For me, I just loved where the story was at, where it went and now it all comes down to how you’re feeling about those emotional stakes if you don’t feel that impact I don’t know if you’re going to love Thor: Love and Thunder.