Bisnow CEO and Husband of ‘One Tree Hill’ star Bevin Prince dead after being struck by lightning

The husband of star from the popular show ‘One Tree Hill’ Bevin Prince has died as he was struck by the lightning while he was on a boat trip.

William Friend was on a boat trip with a group of his close friends when he was killed on Sunday near his home which he shared with his one tree hill star i.e. his wife in Wilmington, North Carolina.

William was 33-year-old of British nationality was found to be dead by the emergency paramedic after several attempts which were made to revive him back.

Bevin and William officially became a couple in 2016 and celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary couple of months back in May.

Following this news the internet was filled with surprising and sad reaction, one such reaction on William’s death was of Bevin’s friend and fellow actor Odette Annable who paid tribute to him on Instagram by putting a caption “unimaginable has happened”.

“Will, it feels surreal writing this,” Odette wrote.

“’Mostly because it feels like you were just getting started. The life and love that you gave to my best friend made it feel okay that we were thousands of miles apart.”

“As I sit in your beautiful home, looking out onto the ocean, I keep thinking about what a gift you gave to Bevin. What a gift you gave to everyone who knew you to witness the passion that burned in your soul. The passion to help people, to build your business, to find happiness like I’d never seen from you living in North Carolina with Bevin.”

Odette said she was with Bevin as she wrote the post and that she’d been “hearing her share stories about you and your love breaks my heart for her, because she lost the love of her life and the world lost a really really good one.”

She carried his words forward by saying: “I know you will still be with her and your gorgeous brothers and family the Prince family, and we will all feel you spreading your light and beauty through everyone who was fortunate enough to know you.”

“At only 33 years old, you did it, and you went out like no other in a blaze of glory. May you Rest In Peace you charming, witty, beautiful British man who loved the shit out of America. I love you”.

Safety experts said William’s tragic death is a reminder of the dangers of being out on the water during storms.

Captain Ryan Saporito with Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach, who was helping other boats during Sunday’s storm, told WECT: “There’s really no safe place on a boat’ in a storm.”

Also Read: Thor Love and Thunder Everything you need to know before watching: Review, Spoilers, Ending Explained, Pre and Post Credits