Detailed list of Every Animated Movie & Series Releasing in JULY 2022

We’ve got another big month of animated movies and series headed our way from major players such as Disney, DreamWorks, Nickelodeon, Illumination, Warner Brothers, and DC hitting theatres and the biggest streaming services. We’ll go over all of July 2022’s major releases and when and where you can check them out.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Illumination’s latest flick and the fifth instalment in the Despicable Me franchise Minions: The Rise of Gru which its theatres following two years of delays. In the heart of the 1970s young Gru plans to become evil enough to join super villain supergroup the VICIOUS SIX with some mayhem making backup from his loyal followers the minions.

The Sea Beast

On July 8 Netflix will release their latest original animated film The Sea Beast following a limited theatrical-run in late June. In an era where terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he settled with an unexpected ally together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends and the true adventure begins, the film is directed by Moana and Big Hero 6’s Chris Williams and stars Karl Urban, Jared Harris, and Dan Stevens.

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse

Also, on July 8 Disney plus will debut The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse. The Third is a series of four extended-length special episodes forming the show’s second season. In this next special, geared towards kids, families, and fans of all ages Mickey mouse and his friends, each recall the wild events leading up to the annual summer fireworks spectacular from their point of view.

Duck and Goose

Also, on July 8 Apple Tv+ will debut Duck and Goose based on Ted Hill’s beloved picture book series. Feathered friends Duck and Goose couldn’t be more different but, in this show, they learn how to bring out the best in one another. Produced in a beautiful cel-shaded animation style dunk and goose is geared toward a preschool audience.

Solar Opposites

Crash landing on July 13 is the third season of adult animation Solar Opposites headed to Hulu in the USA and Disney plus star internationally from the minds of Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland and Mike McMahon solar opposites follow a family of aliens who crash land on earth after their home planet is destroyed by an asteroid while they were hoping to find an uninhabited world to repopulate they must now learn to live among humans on our over-populated planet.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Dropping onto Netflix on July 14 is DreamWorks animation television’s highly anticipated Kung Fu Panda sequel series Kung Fu Panda The Dragon Knight Legendary Warrior. Po teams up with an elite English Knight on a global quest to rescue magical weapons, restore his reputation and save the world this series is the third in the Kung Fu Panda franchise.

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

More animal martial arts action lands on July 15 with Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank a long-gestating feature from GFM animation. A heart-on-his-luck Hound finds himself in a town full of cats, who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain’s evil plot- to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant teacher to train him. Our underdog must assume the role of town samurai and team up with the villagers to save the day the only problem is cats hate dogs.

Farzar

On July 15 Netflix will debut the first season of their brand-new adult animated series Farzar. It is an outrageous Sci-fi comedy that follows prince Fichael and his crew as they venture out of their domed human city to fight the evil aliens that want to kill and or eat them. As they begin their journey, Fichael quickly discovers that all is not what it seems and he may be living a lie.

Harley Quinn The Animated Series Season 3

On July 28 Warner Brothers animation will debut the third season of the DC animated series Harley Quinn, the mayhem and madness continues in this biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series. Wrapping up their eat bang kill tour Harley Quinn and poison ivy return to Gotham as the new power couple of dc villainy along with their ragtag crew Harl-Ivey strives to become the best version of themselves.

DC League of Super-Pets

Finally flying into theaters on July 29, comes DC and Warner Brothers- DC League of Super-Pets. Krypto the super dog and Superman are inseparable best friends sharing the same super powers and fighting crime in the metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the justice league are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag shelter pack to master their newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

That is all of the major animated releases for July 2022.