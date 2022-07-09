Max Homa cards a 66 at Renaissance after 71 in the Scottish Open and 18 holes at North Berwick

Max Homa revealed he fulfilled a long-held ambition by teeing it up at North Berwick – hours after making the cut at the Scottish Open. He is touring Ireland and Scotland this month to soak up as much information as possible.

So this is an example set for “try and try until you succeed”. Homa was tired his legs were all exhausted but he said no to rest. He is ready for another tour with all new energy levels.

Homa struggled in the Genesis Scottish Open’s first two rounds, scoring a 71 each day to make it to the cut on 2-over par.

The 31-year old will start the third round nine shots behind Cameron Tringale from the USA. He then set about improving his game and practicing more.

Homa was filmed teeing off at North Berwick Golf Club on Friday evening. This is about four miles away from the venue for this week’s PGA Tour/DP World Tour co sanctioned event.

UPDATE: After shooting 71 in the Scottish Open yesterday and then playing an extra 18 holes at North Berwick last night, @maxhoma23 cards a 66 today at Renaissance. Just loves links golf! pic.twitter.com/Yv8N191SjI — Harvey Jamison (@HarveyJamison) July 9, 2022

Homa secured his weekend spot at Renaissance Club and he headed straight to the historic links for 18 more holes.

He shot a round of Saturday’s day without bogey, and it was evident that he had put in extra practice. On Friday night, a viral video was shared on social media of him playing North Berwick, a 190-year old man. The American confirmed that it was his favorite track after his visit.

He said, “I saw a North Berwick video years ago and it became my favorite I’d ever played.”

I knew that I would make it one day, so I figured I’d do it while I was still alive.

Scott, the assistant professional there, invited us. Although I knew I would lose, it was a once-in-a lifetime experience for Americans. I would be mad if I didn’t play.

After two wins this season, Homa is ranked 10th in FedExCup. A high finish could help him in his Presidents Cup campaign. He sits eighth in U.S. standings.