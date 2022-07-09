Netflix has given us our very first look at their upcoming Addams Family series Wednesday, starring screen Queen Jenna Ortega and directed by Tim Burton. As part of this week’s Netflix geek week, the streamer has released the very first teaser trailer for Tim Burton’s.

First Look of Jenna Ortega as ‘Wednesday’

Running at only 41 seconds the trailer gives us not more than a brief glimpse at Ortega’s take on the character, as she steps out of the shadows to deliver the classic Addams family clip with the mansion’s resident sentient hand the thing atop her shoulder. this is of course our very first official look at Ortega as Wednesday who was announced to be playing Addams, daughter.

A little over a year ago here she seems to be taking cues from Christina Ricci’s take on the character as portrayed in the pair of early 1990s films with her costume and overall styling more reminiscent of that version than the Lisa Luring version from the middle 60s tv series.

Official Synopsis of Wednesday by Netflix

A little while back Netflix released an official synopsis for the show which gives us an idea of what we can expect from this twisted coming-of-age comedy is a sleuthing supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy that’s where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability toward a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solved the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago or while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Episodes and Directors

All eight episodes of the series have been directed by kooky and spooky director Tim burton and it’s a real surprise that he hasn’t tackled the Addams Property any earlier as exemplified by the trailer. His style suits it insanely well the show has been written by Al Goff and Miles Miller, the creators of the teen adventure series Smallville.

Cast Announced till now

Joining Ortega in the cast is Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Louise goodman as Gomez and Christina Ricci herself in an unannounced role.

Release Date

While many had originally speculated that the series would be a continuation of the 90s flicks. Ricci’s appearance as a 30 year older woman would confirm this is an entirely new spin possibly set in the modern-day. As a lifelong fan of the Addams Property people is incredibly excited for this one. Jenna Ortega, suits this role perfectly. She looks apart and just going by that emotionless stare we can already tell she’ll embody the part beautifully. Netflix is still to announce an official release date for Wednesday but it’s expected to arrive sometime later in the year. To remain updated on more news watch out for this space till then you can read